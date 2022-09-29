yes you can expect that in Oakland God what a mess at a school no less that's crazy that is insane where did they get these weapons man how about start taking the weapons from the criminals all right and leave family members alone that are honest only using their guns for safety in the home that's about it yep Oakland it's everywhere it's not just Oakland it's everywhere but why schools Jesus
Only 30? Shiiiut... just stand around for another minute, I'll bet ya hear another 30 pops in that neighborhood...
not in California they have strict gun control. Bad gun you should be ashamed of yourself...
Related
Oakland shooting: 2 teens killed, 2 wounded during shooting at birthday party
$85k reward offered for information on a series of homicides in Stockton, California, officials say
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
An Unknown Shooter Is Believed To Have Killed Five Men In Central California
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
RELATED PEOPLE
Authorities believe Oakland school shooting committed by two suspects
Woman with gunshot wound found dead in San Jose
What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Serial Killer in Stockton? Police Investigating Pattern of Several Killings
San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 2 arrested
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Crash on SR-242 and Willow Pass Road in Concord
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
San Jose police arrest wanted suspect following standoff at business
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland neighborhood, police say
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12