Hurricane Ian questions: How to request wellness check, report someone missing

We're working around the clock to bring you updates on information about the impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida and help connect you to resources. Here's some of the frequently asked questions we've been able to get answers to so far. We'll continue updating this story.

Where can I find food and water?

Find locations at www.floridadisaster.org/info/

Are there shelters available if my home is damaged?

Florida residents who did not evacuate but now need to leave their home can visit www.floridadisaster.org/shelter-status for open general and special needs shelters in Florida.

How can I check on my family members?

The best place to start would be to call the non-emergency number of your local sheriff's department. Only call 911 for emergencies. Sheriff's deputies in some locations said they are performing welfare checks if it is safe to do so.

To request a wellbeing check in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 239-477-1000. The Charlotte County non-emergency number is 941-639-2101.

How can I report someone missing?

If you need assistance locating a missing friend or relative call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 and provide as much detail as you can to assist us in potentially locating your missing loved one. You can also complete a form at missing.fl.gov for yourself or with the last known location of your loved one(s). This information will help rescue workers locate you and your loved ones as quickly as possible

When will power and cell service be back on?

It's going to take time to get the power back due to the need to rebuild structures. The governor said resources are heading to the Southwest Florida, including 100 portable cell towers and 300 truckloads of food and water.

You can track power outages with this tracker .

Prepaid and postpaid Verizon customers in numerous Florida counties, including Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte, will receive unlimited calling, texting and data through Oct. 4. Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer, and can verify their eligibility by entering their zip code at verizon.com/featured/relief .

How can I apply for FEMA assistance?

Affected residents who live in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Volusia counties — and Seminole Tribe of Florida.

To receive assistance, start the application process (available in English and Spanish) by:

Visiting disasterassistance.gov

Download the FEMA app for smartphone

Call 800-621-3362

"Folks in Florida who have destroyed or damaged homes — if you don’t have enough insurance, it means the federal government will provide individual assistance of [up to] $37,900 for home repairs, another $37,900 for lost property — everything from an automobile to a lost wedding ring. And that’s what we mean by 'lost property,'” President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday at FEMA headquarters in Washington.

The "major disaster" declaration also provides 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency, life-saving measures for 30 days in those counties, according to FEMA's latest statement.

Where can I get help with medication or other medical equipment needs?

Residents with special needs can register for assistance at FloridaDisaster.org/SNR . The Heritage Health Emergency Pharmaceutical Refill Program is activated in Florida, call at 866-265-0124, option 1 with questions.

What mental health resources are available?

Survivors experiencing emotional distress can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 . The national hotline provides free 24/7, crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

Are Florida airports open?

Orlando International Airport , Tampa International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport say on their websites that they are open but that fliers should check with airlines for latest flight information.

As of 3 p.m. Eastern (Sept. 30), Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers remained closed.

