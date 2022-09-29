ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Dae Gee Korean BBQ coming to Sioux Falls

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

A Sioux Falls entrepreneur is planning on opening a Korean BBQ restaurant in the city.

Johnny Phung said he plans to open Dae Gee Korean BBQ in Sioux Falls. It would be the first franchise location in South Dakota.

Phung expects the restaurant to open in early 2023 on the west side of Sioux Falls, though a lease has yet to be signed.

In Korean, "dae gee," means pig, and the company exposes customers to “an interactive experience that allows them to cook their own meat on grill tops at their tables when they dine,” according to a news release.

It's a Colorado-based restaurant, established 10 years ago and has five locations within the state. The company has grown to Texas and Hawaii. The restaurant rose in popularity in 2015 while it was featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dines.”

Customers are able to choose from a variety of traditional Korean meats including Galbee (beef short ribs), Sam Gyeob Sal (sliced pork belly) and Dak Bulgogi (chicken). Meats, including fish and vegetarian options, can be ordered in a bowl, hot stone pot or wraps.

“Dae Gee lights up your senses and enriches the full human experience,” Phung said in a release. “From generations of recipes passed down, Dae Gee leaves its customers well fed with culture, humor and top quality home-recipe style Korean food.”

Phung also owns two Envy Nail Salons within the Sioux Falls area.

“In my search, Dae Gee’s dynamic food and exceptional dining experience jumped out at me,” Phung said. “With a complexity of different flavors and cuisine largely comprised of proteins, vegetables, grains and assorted spices, Korean food is a great choice for the health-conscious and clean-eating consumer. I’m eager to bring a different flavor, variety and overall dining experience to Sioux Falls.”

An earlier version of this story was corrected, as the restaurant is planned for the west side. An error was made in the press release provided.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Dae Gee Korean BBQ coming to Sioux Falls

