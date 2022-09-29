ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

1460 ESPN Yakima

7 of the Best Soups to Try in Yakima in the Fall

When I think of the fall weather and the foods I love to eat in the fall, I think about hot soups. Yakima restaurants love offering their delicious soups, whether it’s by the cup or bowl full. There are a few restaurants that serve the same type of soup regularly on the menu and others prefer to do a “soup du jour” option. Where do you go out to eat in Yakima for the best soup during the fall season?
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said police...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Iwa Sushi and Grill are Expanding Their Restaurant

Downtown Wenatchee’s Iwa Sushi and Grill are expanding their restaurant, prompting a brief closure in October. The sushi bar is located at 8 N. Wenatchee Avenue and is owned by restaurant owner Lin Yang. The lot under construction adjacent to the restaurant is going to be an extension of...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair

Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters

A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

