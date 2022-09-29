Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
A Yakima coffee shop and local photographer team up for a new annual holiday photoshoot
YAKIMA -- Today is the start of a new tradition for C&S Coffee Shop in Terrace Heights. The shop teamed up with a local photographer to capture the smiles on kids and families faces during major holidays. For Halloween, people can stop by in their costumes, get candy and choose...
7 of the Best Soups to Try in Yakima in the Fall
When I think of the fall weather and the foods I love to eat in the fall, I think about hot soups. Yakima restaurants love offering their delicious soups, whether it’s by the cup or bowl full. There are a few restaurants that serve the same type of soup regularly on the menu and others prefer to do a “soup du jour” option. Where do you go out to eat in Yakima for the best soup during the fall season?
nbcrightnow.com
Half-price admission for Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opening weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch welcomes people back this season with a 13-acre corn maze, games, hay rides, pumpkin chucking and more. People can go in for half-price, which is five dollars during opening weekend Oct. 1st and 2nd. "I think it's great,...
FOX 11 and 41
Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
KIMA TV
Electric car owners across the state came to Yakima to educate people on the benefits
YAKIMA -- In light of National Drive Electric Week, motorcycles, cars and one wheel electric vehicles from all across the state joined today at the Yakima Farmers Market to educate people on how they work and the benefits of them. Kids were able to get a closer look at a...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said police...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Stunning 1.3 M Sanctuary for Sale with Vineyard in Yakima, WA
If a home is what you're searching for in the Yakima Valley, with land and a place to grow old in. You have got to check this spot out. Even if you aren't searching, be a looky-loo because this spot in Yakima features a vineyard, hot tub, pool, firepit and so much more!
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man was left with multiple gun wounds last night, but he's in stable condition
According to the Yakima Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. last night officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say the victim had multiple gun wounds, but remains in stable condition. Officers say they were able to locate the suspect...
FOX 11 and 41
A locally-owned coffee shop in Yakima fears another price hike for customers as minimum wages increase in January
YAKIMA, Wash. — Starting in January, the state’s minimum wage will increase to 15.74 dollars, which is 1.25 more than now. MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters fears another price hike for customers. It tries to to pay its employees more than minimum wage but may no longer be able to soon, said manager Bridgette Fouts.
kpq.com
Iwa Sushi and Grill are Expanding Their Restaurant
Downtown Wenatchee’s Iwa Sushi and Grill are expanding their restaurant, prompting a brief closure in October. The sushi bar is located at 8 N. Wenatchee Avenue and is owned by restaurant owner Lin Yang. The lot under construction adjacent to the restaurant is going to be an extension of...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Central Washington State Fair
Scenes from the Central Washington State Fair Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
Engines rev at the 35th Annual Fall Classic at the Tri-City Raceway
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The Tri-Cities region is revving up this weekend for the 35th Annual Fall Classic. It takes place at the Red Mountain Events Center on the Tri-City Raceway. This is only West Richland’s second ever Fall Classic, but the raceway is more than prepared. “Small...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
Yakima City Council Wants Paid Parking Meters Downtown, Is Tri-Cities Next?
The Yakima City Council Is Considering Paid Parking Meters In Downtown. Many years ago when I first moved to Yakima back in the late 90s, they had paid parking meters and I was taken aback. I had just moved from Seattle and didn't expect a small town to have meters.
Yakima Herald Republic
A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters
A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
Benton County Adult Drug Court celebrates 330th graduate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin County Adult Drug Court is an intensive treatment and accountability program for those in the community who suffer from substance abuse. It involves frequent and random substance testing, weekly court appearances, family and peer support involvement and treatment and education tailored to each...
