Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals 'Unexpected' Death Of Stepfather After Hastily Leaving Night Of Honor At NYCB Gala

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
The family emergency that spurred honoree Sarah Jessica Parker to unexpectedly flee the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, September 28, turned out to be the death of her beloved stepfather.

"Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," a rep for the Sex & the City star wrote in a statement on Thursday, September 29.

The heartbreaking news comes less than a day after Parker's abrupt departure from her night of honor caused growing concerns, as the gala announced she had to leave due to a "sudden devastating family situation."

"In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker," the statement continued. "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable , tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

'SHE HELD ON AS LONG AS SHE COULD': QUEEN ELIZABETH 'ULTIMATELY DIED OF A BROKEN HEART'

Forste — a truck driver — had been a particularly special part of the award-winning actress' life, as he married Parker's mother when she was just 3 years old.

Just one day prior to Parker’s heart-wrenching tragedy, the fashion mogul happily attended the Disney+ premiere of Hocus Pocus 2.

The Golden Globe winner stepped out for the exciting night in her very own SJP Collection satin pink pumps, which she paired with a patterned pink and purple jacket and matching straight-leg trousers.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER MAKES RARE APPEARANCE WITH HER TWIN DAUGHTERS AT 'HOCUS POCUS 2' PREMIERE

Accompanying the successful star was her husband, Matthew Broderick , and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha ; however, the duo's 19-year-old son, James , was absent from the night's festivities.

Parker and her family were all smiles while enjoying the red carpet event, where the actress appeared to show no signs of distress or knowledge of the sorrowful news that would follow.

"The audience of this movie, of people that have loved it for so long and introduced it to their children and their friends is just one of the most touching things ," said the blonde beauty during an interview from the evening. "So thank you for allowing us to be part of your life in such a meaningful way and for welcoming us back it's just… it means the wold to all of us so THANK YOU and I hope you enjoy this one."

Radar reported on the death of Paul Giffin Forste.

