New website helps Kentuckians in recovery find housing

A new website has launched to help Kentuckians in recovery find housing to help them get back on their feet.The website – FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org has been set up by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center. Eric Freidlander is the Kentucky Cabinet Secretary for Health and Family Services. He said this part of an important step for those dealing with substance use.“We know the importance of stable housing for individuals to be able engage in their own recovery. To make that long term commitment and the long-term support that folks need to get to recovery.”Dr. Terry Bunn is the director of the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center. She said the early recovery phase, a person is especially vulnerable to relapse.“Finding recovery housing options has proven to be an issue for many individuals with substance use disorder for multiple reasons. Maybe the recovery house didn’t provide beds for residents with children or maybe the individual spoke Spanish and there were no Spanish speaking staff who were on site.”She said with this site, users can narrow down the options to housing that best suits their needs. The website is also expected to be a useful tool for those helping people in recovery.