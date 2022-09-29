ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Democrats in a state of rebuilding as election approaches

The Kentucky Democratic Party is in a state of rebuilding. That is the word from party chairman Colmon Elridge. He was a speaker earlier this week at a rally Madison County Democrats who gathered to hear their candidates for various offices, both local and statewide.The Democratic Party has been losing ground in Kentucky for years now. Elridge said they may have gotten too big, and members had a hard time seeing themselves represented. Now, he said its time to build back.“How do we build in a people minded way, where folks see themselves reflected in the party, they see, not only through our policies, which are extraordinarily important, but in our politics. The diversity of our party, the willingness of our party to be a big tent.”He said Republicans have gained the upper hand in the commonwealth, but his party is working hard to fight back.“The rest of the building block, it’s the messaging, it’s the candidate recruitment, its all of those things we know we need to do, and we are doing. In Madison County we’ve got great candidates and we’ve got great candidates across the commonwealth. We have to continue to build that.”Elridge said having candidates like Charles Booker in high profile races is helping draw more people to the party. He does expect a better turnout among his party members due to the Senate race and the vote on the constitutional amendment regarding abortion in Kentucky.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

