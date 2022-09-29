Illinois State football was unable to overcome a sluggish first half, falling 19-14 to Southern Illinois in its first Missouri Valley Football Conference game of the season. "We played much better in the second half. I'm proud of the way our team played in the second half," Illinois State head coach Brock Spack said. "We did not play well in the first half offensively or defensively. We had some work to do, and I'm proud of the way we came back and played in the second half. We just couldn't finish them off."

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO