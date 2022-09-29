Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after bicycle crash on ISU campus Monday
UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) — Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday. According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball drops to 1-3 in MVC play with 3-1 loss to Illinois-Chicago
Despite a dominant opening set, Illinois State volleyball was unable to continue that success, falling to Illinois-Chicago in four sets Sunday at Redbird Arena. "I thought we came out really strong in the first set, but I think UIC woke up a little bit and kind of just changed their game plan and came back at us with a little more aggression," Illinois State head coach Allie Matters said. "We're still trying to work through some things in our lineups. I thought that today was much better than Friday."
videtteonline.com
Kinzy reflects on one full year as president, shares goals for the future
President Terri Goss Kinzy sat at the U-shaped gathering of tables in the conference room connected to her office, a surrounding she had grown accustomed to in her first year in the position. She arranged the tables made of aromatic wood to maximize the amount of seats, a decision she...
videtteonline.com
ISU cross country puts together strong performance at Gans Creek Classic
Illinois State cross country showed out at the Gans Creek Classic Friday, as 11 runners of both the men and women’s team set career highs. The men placed 11th of 22 schools with standout performances from Baptiste Tardiveau, Zack Loomis, Tyler Klouda, Mathis Chavand, Jordan Wood and Yusuf Baig. Tardiveau's time of 24:14.0 puts him as the sixth-fastest 8,000-meter runner in school history, placing 21st in the individual race.
videtteonline.com
Late surge not enough as ISU football falls 19-14 to Southern Illinois
Illinois State football was unable to overcome a sluggish first half, falling 19-14 to Southern Illinois in its first Missouri Valley Football Conference game of the season. "We played much better in the second half. I'm proud of the way our team played in the second half," Illinois State head coach Brock Spack said. "We did not play well in the first half offensively or defensively. We had some work to do, and I'm proud of the way we came back and played in the second half. We just couldn't finish them off."
videtteonline.com
ISU soccer loses fifth-straight; scoring struggles continue
Despite a strong second half performance, Illinois State soccer lost 1-0 against Belmont as it fell to 2-11 on the season Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. This marks the fifth-straight loss for the Redbirds, making them 0-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. An early goal from BU’s Kennedy Wise enough to give the Bruins a narrow 1-0 lead. The shutout also marked ISU’s fifth-consecutive match without scoring.
videtteonline.com
Redbird volleyball falls short in conference home-opener, pursuit of attendance record
Offensive struggles against a tough Valparaiso defense spoiled Illinois State volleyball's conference home-opener, while the Redbird Arena crowd fell short of an attendance record the program hoped to break Friday night. The Redbirds lost 3-1 as the Beacons appeared to have all the answers for head coach Allie Matters' attack....
illinoisstate.edu
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
wglt.org
videtteonline.com
ISU soccer's skid continues with 2-0 loss at Drake
Despite yet another strong defensive performance, Illinois State soccer fell 2-0 at Drake as second half struggles hurt the team. Freshman goalkeeper Audrey Brown reached a career-high with eight saves despite 10 shots on goal. Brown, who recorded six of her eight saves in the second half, went on a roll with four straight saves, including a big stop coming off her line in a straight-away chance in the 50th minute.
