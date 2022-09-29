Read full article on original website
Related
Simplify your meal prep with a new KitchenAid cutting board from Amazon
This reversible cutting board is on sale for $14.44 right now.
This $7 roll-up dish drying rack is perfect for small kitchens
Save 60% on an easy-to-store stainless steel dish rack.
Protect your grill from the elements with Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Covers on sale at Amazon
These grill covers start at just $25.49 and go up from there.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 camping essentials you need on your next glamping trip
After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. And with the summer season setting in, I’m definitely in the mood to soak up some sun; and, camping could be a great outdoor activity. Although camping does have a few downsides too – I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable power station to this pop-up tent that attaches to your car in only 5 minutes– we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!
IN THIS ARTICLE
geekwire.com
Feeling like a Lazy Camper? Seattle startup delivers the necessary rental gear to get families outdoors
Cat Sherbourne loved camping with her family when she was young, but as she got older, she realized the logistics of making such a trip happen weren’t all that simple. Throughout her 20 years of camping experience, Sherbourne has met many busy parents who have regretted missed adventures with their kids, whether they lacked the gear or were turned off by time-consuming preparation. She was determined to make the pursuit as convenient as possible.
Heron Preston on eBay’s Decades of Success, Bidding on Sneakers in 2001 and Selling His Dad’s 1964 Ford Thunderbird on the Platform
EBay has debuted a new series of drops dubbed “From the Collection,” featuring items belonging to people of note in the worlds of fashion, sports and entertainment. The online marketplace’s first launch is with famed designer Heron Preston. The first drop, which is titled “From the Collection: Heron Preston,” allows for fans to bid on more than 50 pairs from his personal collection, which all starting at 99 cents. Sneakers in the auction include the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750s gifted to him by Kanye West, his first-ever pair of Nike Foamposites, the New Balance x JJJJound 992 and more. Also, the...
Save 10% on Target gift cards ahead of their largest sales event of the year
Get ready for holiday shopping with up to $50 in savings from Target.
'Trying to make the best': What it was like at Walt Disney World during Hurricane Ian
The Category 4 hurricane demolished parts of Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
reviewed.com
This walker easily clears door thresholds and is amazingly stylish
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. For several years, my mother, who has Parkinson’s, has required a walker to move safely around her home, the senior center, and anywhere else she travels. She has tried several walkers over the years, but there always seemed to be some aspects of their design that made them unnecessarily difficult to use for owner and caregiver alike. In that sense, the Drive Medical Nitro Euro-Style Rollator Walker has emerged as a luxurious solution to past woes.
Amazon announced that (almost) every Bond movie is returning to Prime Video
Amazon is scoring some major hits when it comes to acquisitions — Thursday Night Football, for one, and now another major addition has just joined the catalog. James Bond is coming back to Prime Video. And not just a few of 007’s films, either: Almost every Bond movie is going to be streamable, and they’re coming soon to your small screen. The films — more than two dozen in total — will be available to stream starting Oct. 5, marking the movies’ 60th anniversary. The 25 movies include: It’s a full more-than-half-century of Bond, which is perfect for getting through the cold winter days ahead. Just two aren’t going to be on the platform: Casino Royale (1967’s, don’t worry), and Never Say Never Again from 1983. These two are affiliated with another production company; the original Casino Royale starred David Niven, and the 1983 Bond film starred a mid-50s Sean Connery in a brief reprise of the character. If you’re ready to start streaming, make sure your Prime membership is good to go. Head to Amazon now to start your 30-day trial — there’s just one week to go until the Bonds are back.
The REI Co-op Wonderland X is a car camper’s dream tent
Looking for the ultimate car camping tent? Here’s a super-durable and totally customizable tent and shelter that’s perfect for groups.
CARS・
How to clean a microwave
It takes a bit more than just wiping it down with some all-purpose cleaner.
"There's No Need For Me To Pay You": 31 Out-Of-Control Influencers Who Need To Tone Down Their Entitlement A Billion Notches
"You guys will need to sponsor me a puppy of my choice."
Experience the paranormal in your own kitchen with the first official 'Ghostbusters' cookbook
This display-worthy cookbook is available for preorder now.
KTEN.com
The Complete Guide to Choosing a Walk-In Bathtub: Everything to Know
Originally Posted On: https://www.virginiashowerandbath.com/the-complete-guide-to-choosing-a-walk-in-bathtub-everything-to-know. Finding the right walk-in tub to ensure safer bathing requires knowing your options. This guide explains everything to know about choosing a walk-in bathtub. New PA recent study found that walk-in tubs have a water capacity of up to 80 gallons, almost double that of a...
Finally, a Champagne Bottle Designed to Let You Drink Sparkling Wine in Space
Sending people to space is certainly an achievement worth celebrating. Well, now astronauts can celebrate in style, with a glass of Champagne made especially for the occasion. G.H. Mumm has created the Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar, which it’s calling “the first Champagne bottle and tasting experience designed for space travel and human spaceflight,” according to Dezeen. Both the bottle and the Champagne itself have been manufactured to provide as close to a regular drink as you can get in zero gravity. The bottle—dreamt up by Octave de Gaulle, the founder of an agency that specializes in designs for space—is wrapped in aeronautical-grade...
This Shoe Is Perfect for Every Type of Terrain
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Nearly every time I head out for a run, I am confronted with the fact that despite living in New York City, I am going to be running on more than one surface. From asphalt to concrete, to grass and even dirt trails, the longer you spend on your run, the more likely you are to see all types of ground. That being said, I have always just used traditional running shoes for my jogs. While this has never wronged my poor feet and...
motor1.com
Potential Motors Adventure 1 is a 600-bhp EV ORV with a sink and bed
These days, it's a rare occasion where we encounter something truly different in the world of campers and overlanding. The vehicle featured here is called the Adventure 1, and it's designed to go where large off-roaders can't. In fact, it's designed to only go off-road, as it's classified as an off-road recreational vehicle. But it's not some side-by-side with a tent and a cool name.
CARS・
Don’t pack messy snacks while traveling (bring these 3 instead)
These are the easy-to-eat snacks I've been taking on recent trips.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0