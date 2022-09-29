Blake Corum, Michigan football prepares for first road game vs. Iowa

Michigan football breezed through its non-conference schedule, scoring a school-record 166 points through its first three games of the 2022 season.

And while the Wolverines got its first win in conference play, it wasn't in that sort of dominant fashion, beating Maryland 34-27 at home to continue their four-game win streak.

OSU Headlines newsletter:Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports

Michigan running back Blake Corum becoming a top RB in Big Ten

Through the first four games, Michigan running back Blake Corum is one of five Big Ten running backs to average over 100 yards rushing per game, joining Illinois' Chase Brown, Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim, Wisconsin's Braelon Allen and Nebraska's Anthony Grant.

However, Corum leads the conference with 7.5 yards per carry and nine rushing touchdowns, averaging 119.5 yards per game.

Against Maryland, that yards-per-game average was boosted significantly, recording 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries against the Terrapins, later being named the National Running Back of the Week by the Doak Walker Award, and Big Ten Player of the Week.

Which Big Ten team does Michigan face in Week 5?

The Wolverines will travel to Iowa City for its first road game of the 2022 season to take on Iowa.

Two Big Ten teams to watch?Big Ten Power Rankings: After Big 2 1/2, conference at best a muddle of mediocrity

Michigan and Ohio State in the CFP?Ohio State football bowl projections: Michigan and the Buckeyes in the Playoff?

Michigan has won 43 of its 62 meetings with the Hawkeyes, including the 2021 Big Ten Championship, where the Wolverines beat Iowa 42-3.

Michigan will kick off against Iowa at noon Saturday on FOX.

2022 Michigan football schedule

Week 1: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Michigan 51, Colorado State 7 Week 2: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10

Michigan 56, Hawaii 10 Week 3: Michigan 59, UConn 0

Michigan 59, UConn 0 Week 4: Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Michigan 34, Maryland 27 Week 5: Michigan vs. Iowa, Oct. 1, Iowa City, IA.

Michigan vs. Iowa, Oct. 1, Iowa City, IA. Week 6: Michigan vs. Indiana, Oct. 8, Bloomington, Ind.

Michigan vs. Indiana, Oct. 8, Bloomington, Ind. Week 7: Michigan vs. Penn State, Oct. 15, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan vs. Penn State, Oct. 15, Ann Arbor, Mich. Week 8: Michigan vs. Michigan State, Oct. 29, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan vs. Michigan State, Oct. 29, Ann Arbor, Mich. Week 9: Michigan vs. Rutgers, Nov. 5, Piscataway, NJ.

Michigan vs. Rutgers, Nov. 5, Piscataway, NJ. Week 10: Michigan vs. Nebraska, Nov. 12, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan vs. Nebraska, Nov. 12, Ann Arbor, Mich. Week 11: Michigan vs. Illinois, Nov. 19, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan vs. Illinois, Nov. 19, Ann Arbor, Mich. Week 12: Michigan vs. Ohio State, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

2022 Ohio State football schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts