Blake Corum, Michigan football prepares for first road game vs. Iowa
Michigan football breezed through its non-conference schedule, scoring a school-record 166 points through its first three games of the 2022 season.
And while the Wolverines got its first win in conference play, it wasn't in that sort of dominant fashion, beating Maryland 34-27 at home to continue their four-game win streak.
Michigan running back Blake Corum becoming a top RB in Big Ten
Through the first four games, Michigan running back Blake Corum is one of five Big Ten running backs to average over 100 yards rushing per game, joining Illinois' Chase Brown, Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim, Wisconsin's Braelon Allen and Nebraska's Anthony Grant.
However, Corum leads the conference with 7.5 yards per carry and nine rushing touchdowns, averaging 119.5 yards per game.
Against Maryland, that yards-per-game average was boosted significantly, recording 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries against the Terrapins, later being named the National Running Back of the Week by the Doak Walker Award, and Big Ten Player of the Week.
Which Big Ten team does Michigan face in Week 5?
The Wolverines will travel to Iowa City for its first road game of the 2022 season to take on Iowa.
Michigan has won 43 of its 62 meetings with the Hawkeyes, including the 2021 Big Ten Championship, where the Wolverines beat Iowa 42-3.
Michigan will kick off against Iowa at noon Saturday on FOX.
2022 Michigan football schedule
- Week 1: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7
- Week 2: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
- Week 3: Michigan 59, UConn 0
- Week 4: Michigan 34, Maryland 27
- Week 5: Michigan vs. Iowa, Oct. 1, Iowa City, IA.
- Week 6: Michigan vs. Indiana, Oct. 8, Bloomington, Ind.
- Week 7: Michigan vs. Penn State, Oct. 15, Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Week 8: Michigan vs. Michigan State, Oct. 29, Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Week 9: Michigan vs. Rutgers, Nov. 5, Piscataway, NJ.
- Week 10: Michigan vs. Nebraska, Nov. 12, Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Week 11: Michigan vs. Illinois, Nov. 19, Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Week 12: Michigan vs. Ohio State, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio
2022 Ohio State football schedule
- Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
- Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
- Week 3: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
- Week 4: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
- Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio
- Week 6:Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.
- Week 7:Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 8:Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.
- Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.
- Week 10:Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.
- Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio
