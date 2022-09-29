ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Raising Cane’s opens restaurant in Fairless Hills

Raising Cane’s recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant in Fairless Hills, 640 Commerce Blvd. The restaurant features 100 percent premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu also has secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly-brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mullica Hill, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield High wins its 18th Shoprite Cup

For its 18th consecutive year, Haddonfield Memorial High School has been awarded the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) ShopRite Cup for the 2021-’22 season. The award recognizes the borough school dIstrict as having the best Group 2 athletic program in the state. The high school is one...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Court#Pickleball#Basketball Court#Harrison Township#Recreation Coordinator
The Cherry Hill Sun

Roadwork to cause road closure in Cherry Hill

PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
thesunpapers.com

‘No longer a gleam in our eye’

Representatives from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) and two other stakeholders held a public information meeting at the Moorestown Mall on Sept. 19 to announce the trust’s vision for reinventing the site. Plans announced include residential development by Bel Canto – a development and property management company based...
MOORESTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy