thesuntimesnews.com
A new winery planned in Scio Township
Herron Farms is planning to unveil a vineyard, winery and tasting room at its location on Dexter -Ann Arbor Road. To move forward, they first needed approval from Scio Township, which they received at the Sept. 27 township board meeting. Herron Farms is proposing to establish a vineyard and use...
thesuntimesnews.com
Multi-family apartment development being planned in Scio Township
The Planned Unit Development proposal to develop land at the southwest corner of Liberty and Wagner roads into a multi-family apartment community is moving forward. The plan received preliminary approval on Sept. 27 from the Scio Township Board. Township supervisor Will Hathaway said the board’s decision gives that project the opportunity to proceed with the detailed engineering and planning that leads to a final decision by the township.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter: Public Hearing Oct 24
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER AN ORDINANCE TO LEASE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 8050 MAIN. Notice is hereby given that the Dexter City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, 7720 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, Dexter, Michigan, for the purpose of hearing public comment regarding a proposed ordinance to lease property located at 8050 Main to Hotel Hickman for a two year period.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Mayor Candidate Meet and Mingle
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Come meet and mingle with Dexter Mayor candidate Zach Michels in Monument Park. I look forward to meeting you, hearing your priorities, and sharing mine.
thesuntimesnews.com
Get involved in Art Around Saline
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. The Art Around Saline project, organized by the Saline Arts and Culture Committee, is beginning its seventh year of supporting local artists through displays of public artwork throughout the city of Saline – and it needs your help!
thesuntimesnews.com
Carosello Pasta feels at home in Dexter
Carosello Pasta pastificio & market has become a popular destination for those who have an appetite for fresh pasta. The market, which is located in downtown Dexter at 3126 Broad Street, opened in April and it’s become a go-to location for many in the community. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to owners Chelsea Lisiecki and Mike Carosello to see how things are going since opening their shop.
thesuntimesnews.com
Photo Gallery: Dexter 2022 Captains and Crew
The traditional Homecoming King and Queen is no longer as Dexter High School moved to a more modern selection of a top student at this year's halftime ceremonies. The Dexter Homecoming Court will now be called The Crew with an elected student from each class to be named The Captain.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Girls 3rd, Boys 4th at Second SEC Jamboree
The Dexter cross country teams had another strong showing against some of the best teams in the state with a third-place finish by the girls and a fourth-place finish by the boys at the second SEC Red jamboree of the season. The boys and girls races combined had six top...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Swim and Dive Easily Gets by Ypsilanti
The Chelsea girls' swim and dive team took advantage of a relatively easy night against a small Ypsilanti team and cruised to a 148-19 win over the Grizzlies. Ypsilanti dressed just four swimmers on the night and Chelsea was able to give some girls a chance to swim in events they usually don't compete in.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dreads Battle for Late Score to Improve to 6-0
At some point in a season even the strongest football teams are going to face some adversity and it is a test to see if they can overcome it. The Dexter football team had its first big obstacle of the season Friday night, and they were able to come through in the clutch with a Cole Cabana five-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left to hold off Ann Arbor Huron for a 21-14 Homecoming win and move to 6-0 on the season.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Golfers Finish Third in SEC Red
The Dexter girls' golf team finished one of its most successful regular seasons in recent years by tying for second place in the SEC Red Finals at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Whitmore Lake Wednesday. The Dreadnaughts tied with Saline with team scores of 356, but the Hornets won the...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Swim and Dive Splits Pair of Meets
The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team split a pair of meets last week at the midway point of the season. The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a 112-74 win over Fenton. Jillian Kinnard, Delaney Parker, Harper Brown, and Marea Balcom opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea SEC White Title Game Set After Rout of Ypsilanti
The showdown for the SEC White football title is set after Chelsea rolled to a 44-0 trouncing of Ypsilanti Friday night. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 on the season and 4-0 in the White and will host undefeated and state-ranked Tecumseh in the Chelsea Homecoming game Friday night. The Indians...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Soccer Picks Up a Pair of Wins
The Chelsea soccer team improved its record to 7-7-2 overall with a pair of wins last week. The Bulldogs opened the week by blanking Tecumseh 3-0. Kellen Ahlstrom knocked in a free kick to put the Bulldogs up 1-0 at the half. Beck Elandt took control in the second half...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Cross Country Teams Have Strong Week
The Chelsea cross country teams keep pushing forward with some strong finishes for the Bulldogs this week. The boys won the second SEC White jamboree of the season, while the girls finished in second, just one point out of first. The second White jamboree featured three of the top ten...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Tennis Wins Honor & Glory Tournament
The Chelsea tennis team continued to show that it will be a force to be reckoned with in the D3 state finals this season after the Bulldogs won Trenton’s 76th Annual Honor and Glory Tournament Saturday. The Bulldogs did not lose a set all day with all eight flights...
