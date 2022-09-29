At some point in a season even the strongest football teams are going to face some adversity and it is a test to see if they can overcome it. The Dexter football team had its first big obstacle of the season Friday night, and they were able to come through in the clutch with a Cole Cabana five-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left to hold off Ann Arbor Huron for a 21-14 Homecoming win and move to 6-0 on the season.

DEXTER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO