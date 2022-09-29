Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 58th annual Boulder City Art in the Park art fair (2022)
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE in downtown Boulder City for their 58th annual Art in the Park. The annual art fair is a benefit for the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. This year’s Art in the Park was held on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. It features 100s of fine art, fine craft and traditional artists. In addition, there is live entertainment, food vendors and sponsor tents. Free admission for all!
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
zachnews.net
Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.
Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family that survived 1 October using their story to help others
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Five years after the 1 October tragedy, many families are finding ways to continue moving forward. One of those families is the Melanson’s, who are using their story to help others. “The faith kept us going and our family, we are a tight-knit family,...
Fox5 KVVU
Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip
A baby born two days after his parents survived One October became a symbol for resilience, now FOX5 checks back with the family and the soon to be five-year-old boy. The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive.
Metro: Teen missing since Monday from NW valley neighborhood
Metro police are looking for a teenager who was last seen Monday in a northwest valley neighborhood.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
8newsnow.com
1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
Growth and gratitude: Henderson couple heals after trauma of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting
Healing from the trauma of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting took an interesting turn for Tommy and Michelle Delgado. Call it a journey of growth and gratitude.
news3lv.com
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
travellemming.com
15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
Animal Foundation shelter moves closer to ‘manageable level’ following admission department resignation
After asking the community for help and the shelter's capacity reaching "a critical point," The Animal Foundation announced on Friday that the shelter's population is moving closer to a manageable level.
Fox5 KVVU
Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
knewsradio.com
Vegas Duo Busted
Las Vegas Suspects 41 year old Jason Negron and 46 year old Hope Etsitty, Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Two people from Las Vegas have been arrested here in the Coachella Valley. On Tuesday September 27th 2022, about 9:52 PM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a...
Kiel Ranch’s comeback: A North Las Vegas park worth a visit
An important Las Vegas landmark is turning into a park that's worth the trip, thanks to an infusion of funds for public lands projects.
The Animal Foundation CEO bites back after City finds contract violations
Amid an ongoing storm of criticism, The Animal Foundation is pushing back. CEO Hilarie Grey says concerns about animal welfare at the beleaguered shelter are "misplaced."
Fox5 KVVU
‘Vegas Strong baby’ turns 5, family celebrates miracle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A baby born two days after his parents survived One October became a symbol for resilience, now FOX5 checks back with the family and the soon to be five-year-old boy. Markie Matheson attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her husband Travis and brother. Matheson...
foxla.com
Family sees video of loved one 5 years after Las Vegas massacre
LOS ANGELES - Tracy Shipp was not at the Route 91 Music Festival in 2017. Her sister, Laura, and her nephew, Corey were there. Corey made it out, Laura did not. Oct 1 is always hard for Shipp but this year there's a little bit of comfort. A few days...
Fox5 KVVU
Lantern ceremony honors 1 October victims and survivors
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center held a virtual lantern ceremony where people impacted by the 1 October shooting could pre-register...
