Boulder City, NV

news3lv.com

Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 58th annual Boulder City Art in the Park art fair (2022)

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE in downtown Boulder City for their 58th annual Art in the Park. The annual art fair is a benefit for the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. This year’s Art in the Park was held on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. It features 100s of fine art, fine craft and traditional artists. In addition, there is live entertainment, food vendors and sponsor tents. Free admission for all!
BOULDER CITY, NV
zachnews.net

Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.

Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Boulder City, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Traffic
Fox5 KVVU

Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip

A baby born two days after his parents survived One October became a symbol for resilience, now FOX5 checks back with the family and the soon to be five-year-old boy. The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Linus Traffic#Pg 13#The Nevada Test Site
8newsnow.com

1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Traffic
Traffic
Halloween
Halloween
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Fox5 KVVU

Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knewsradio.com

Vegas Duo Busted

Las Vegas Suspects 41 year old Jason Negron and 46 year old Hope Etsitty, Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Two people from Las Vegas have been arrested here in the Coachella Valley. On Tuesday September 27th 2022, about 9:52 PM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Vegas Strong baby’ turns 5, family celebrates miracle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A baby born two days after his parents survived One October became a symbol for resilience, now FOX5 checks back with the family and the soon to be five-year-old boy. Markie Matheson attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her husband Travis and brother. Matheson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lantern ceremony honors 1 October victims and survivors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center held a virtual lantern ceremony where people impacted by the 1 October shooting could pre-register...
LAS VEGAS, NV

