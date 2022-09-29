ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

The value of preservation

A layer of tiny metallic shavings and a wall of oversized electrical breakers were among the last remnants of Hill’s Machine Shop’s 50-year run in Lansford’s old train station. As Lansford borough celebrated the purchase of the station, there was a lot of excitement about what its...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

LANTA names 2 to authority board

Two Lehigh Valley business executives have been named to lead the Lehigh and Northampton County Transportation Authority board of directors. Matthew Malozi of Bethlehem will serve as chair of the board of the bicounty transit agency for a two-year term. Mike Lichtenberger of Bethlehem will serve as vice chair for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

CCTI director: Businesses a ‘guiding force’

The Fall Occupational Advisory Committee met recently at the Carbon Career & Technical Institute campus. The committee is made up of businesses from Carbon County that provide resources to the school and students. “Without the OAC, we couldn’t have tech programs,” Administrative Director Brent Borzak said. “Your input is valuable,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carbon County, PA
Society
Carbon County, PA
Government
County
Carbon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Penn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Times News

Community center use sets off Eldred squabble

Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
ELDRED, PA
WBRE

Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow, property at 61 E. Maple St., $1. Compass Geographic LLC, to Edwal D. Biney Vasquez, Freeland, property on Hope Street, Beaver Meadows, $5,000. James J. Boyle to Nersy Ortiz, Hazle Township, lots 5, 6 and 7,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Veterans Day#Veterans Affairs#Lake Park#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Linus Parade#U S Army Veteran#Rsvp#Veterans Nepa#St Luke#University Health Network
Times News

Times News seeks freelance writers

The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
WEATHERLY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wyoming County celebrates first state park

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf announced three new state parks, one of which is local. Local and state officials gathered at the new park this morning to celebrate the achievement. The first state park in Wyoming County has been unveiled, bringing a river access state park to Northeast Pennsylvania. “Vosburg Neck State Park […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion

Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
TAMAQUA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Times News

Carbon environmental center programs

Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events:. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Deadline extended for Halloween parade

The deadline to register for this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade has been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The rain date is 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market

A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning welcomes new officer

Nesquehoning Borough Council welcomed Richard Bekesy to the police force during its September meeting on Wednesday. Bekesy, center, will serve as a part-time officer, beginning on Oct. 1. He brings the department one step closer to having a full staff for the borough. Welcoming him are Mayor Tom Kattner, left; and police Chief Michael Weaver, presenting Bekesy with his badge. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
NESQUEHONING, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not all artist canvases are the same. In fact, some could even be on the side of a building. That’s what’s happening in Scranton for a project creating quite a buzz. Some may swat at bees, but not Matt Willey. He embraces them, so much so that this muralist of […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 30, 1985

James Goodman of Mahanoy City was sworn in today as a member of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission during a ceremony that took place in the Capitol Building in Harrisburg. Goodman, an insurance broker, served seven terms in the Pennsylvania Legislature. His first term was in 1965 and then Goodman served for 12 consecutive years from 1967 to 1980.
MAHANOY CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy