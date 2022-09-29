Read full article on original website
Times News
The value of preservation
A layer of tiny metallic shavings and a wall of oversized electrical breakers were among the last remnants of Hill’s Machine Shop’s 50-year run in Lansford’s old train station. As Lansford borough celebrated the purchase of the station, there was a lot of excitement about what its...
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
Times News
LANTA names 2 to authority board
Two Lehigh Valley business executives have been named to lead the Lehigh and Northampton County Transportation Authority board of directors. Matthew Malozi of Bethlehem will serve as chair of the board of the bicounty transit agency for a two-year term. Mike Lichtenberger of Bethlehem will serve as vice chair for...
Times News
CCTI director: Businesses a ‘guiding force’
The Fall Occupational Advisory Committee met recently at the Carbon Career & Technical Institute campus. The committee is made up of businesses from Carbon County that provide resources to the school and students. “Without the OAC, we couldn’t have tech programs,” Administrative Director Brent Borzak said. “Your input is valuable,...
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow, property at 61 E. Maple St., $1. Compass Geographic LLC, to Edwal D. Biney Vasquez, Freeland, property on Hope Street, Beaver Meadows, $5,000. James J. Boyle to Nersy Ortiz, Hazle Township, lots 5, 6 and 7,...
Times News
Times News seeks freelance writers
The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
Wyoming County celebrates first state park
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf announced three new state parks, one of which is local. Local and state officials gathered at the new park this morning to celebrate the achievement. The first state park in Wyoming County has been unveiled, bringing a river access state park to Northeast Pennsylvania. “Vosburg Neck State Park […]
Times News
Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion
Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events:. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Times News
Deadline extended for Halloween parade
The deadline to register for this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade has been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The rain date is 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
Times News
Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market
A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
Times News
Nesquehoning welcomes new officer
Nesquehoning Borough Council welcomed Richard Bekesy to the police force during its September meeting on Wednesday. Bekesy, center, will serve as a part-time officer, beginning on Oct. 1. He brings the department one step closer to having a full staff for the borough. Welcoming him are Mayor Tom Kattner, left; and police Chief Michael Weaver, presenting Bekesy with his badge. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not all artist canvases are the same. In fact, some could even be on the side of a building. That’s what’s happening in Scranton for a project creating quite a buzz. Some may swat at bees, but not Matt Willey. He embraces them, so much so that this muralist of […]
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 30, 1985
James Goodman of Mahanoy City was sworn in today as a member of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission during a ceremony that took place in the Capitol Building in Harrisburg. Goodman, an insurance broker, served seven terms in the Pennsylvania Legislature. His first term was in 1965 and then Goodman served for 12 consecutive years from 1967 to 1980.
Times News
View from the Trail East Penn’s 3.5-section of D&L provides exercise, waterfalls, glimpses of wildlife
Renda Mull likes to call the D&L Trail her “therapy.”. Whether she was recovering from a broken foot or a surgery, a walk from the Lehigh Gap Nature Center to Riverview Park has the ability to make her feel better. “It’s relaxing, it’s calming, and I see critters,” the...
