Income Tax

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
Direct payments worth $300 going out soon to Americans – do you qualify?

THOUSANDS of households are set to receive $300 tax rebate checks nearing the end of this month. The payments come as a result of the Idaho state legislature, which passed a bill earlier this month to devote $500million in refunds. "The successful extraordinary session demonstrates government working for the people,”...
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service will send refunds to taxpayers who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filed certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns late. According to the IRS, the penalty that is being refunded is typically assessed for those who have not filed their return and have not requested an extension. The penalty is set at a rate of 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late.
CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October

Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
