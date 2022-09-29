ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neffs, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thevalleyledger.com

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean in Wilson

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – Please join the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean on Saturday October 1, 2022. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 11:00am. About Mind Matters:. So Fresh N So Clean...
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Photo Recap: 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, located at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Lehigh Valley Style hosted the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party on Thursday, July 21 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Guests enjoyed sampling winning bites from over 15 Best of the Lehigh Valley winning restaurants as well as pop-up experiences, live entertainment from Best Local Musician Kendal Conrad and Best Party DJ Brad Scott, cocktail demonstration and sampling from celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Irvine’s Spirits, a variety of photo-ops by Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Audi Allentown and an LED dance party to finish off the night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neffs, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Walnutport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
thevalleyledger.com

Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley Announces 2022 Bountiful Bowl Awardees

Robert J. Bennett, Boyle Construction, and Anne Schweitzer to be honored at annual fundraising event. Allentown, PA, September 30, 2022 – Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley (MOWGLV) announced today the awardees to be honored at the organization’s annual fundraising event, the Bountiful Bowl. The event will take place at DeSales University on November 4, 2022.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Soft Pretzels#Local Life#National Bank#Localevent#Festival#Neffs National Bank
Times News

Deadline extended for Halloween parade

The deadline to register for this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade has been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The rain date is 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Pet enthusiasts turn out for Bark in the Park

Sunday’s steady drizzle and rain wasn’t enough to keep the paws away from the second annual Bark in the Park fundraiser at Locust Lake State Park in Barnesville. The event, organized by the Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks, brought dozens of dogs and their humans to enjoy a host of activities.
BARNESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Times News

‘Art in the Park’ in New Ringgold Sunday

The Schuylkill Hope Center for Victims of Domestic Violence will hold “Art in the Park” Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Penn Park, 698 Zions Stone Church Rd., New Ringgold. The free event features art made by those served by the center, along with creativity...
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
Times News

Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market

A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
PARRYVILLE, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow, property at 61 E. Maple St., $1. Compass Geographic LLC, to Edwal D. Biney Vasquez, Freeland, property on Hope Street, Beaver Meadows, $5,000. James J. Boyle to Nersy Ortiz, Hazle Township, lots 5, 6 and 7,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
LEHIGHTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy