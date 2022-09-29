ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez named one of Georgia’s 50 most influential Latinos

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has released its list of the state’s 50 most influential Latinos. This year, Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez is one of them.

The chamber celebrated Estevez and the other honorees during a special ceremony this week. The celebration comes in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

“Our awards recognition is a celebration of our community’s impact and contribution to our great state. It serves as a reminder on how each of us has the potential to charge the narrative and leave a legacy for those that follow,” said Veronica Maldonado-Torres, president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The son of Cuban immigrants with a Puerto Rican background, Estevez is from West New York, New Jersey, where he graduated from Rutgers University with a dual degree in journalism and communication.

He has more than 20 years of experience as a journalist. Estevez joined WSB-TV Channel 2 as the station’s 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. anchor in January 2020.

The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been making a list of influential Latinos since 2018.

Last year, Estevez’ co-anchor Wendy Corona was also honored as one of Georgia’s 50 most influential Latinos.

Hispanic Heritage Month: What you need to know The U.S. Hispanic population increased to 62.1 million in 2020, a growth of 23% over the previous decade.

