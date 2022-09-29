ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Brother of victim in ‘Serial’ case will appeal overturning of Adnan Syed conviction

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTl3m_0iFWQoqy00
Adnan Syed, center, the man whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast “Serial,” exits the Cummings Courthouse a free man after a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee, Monday, Sept, 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

The brother of Hae Min Lee — whose murder was the focus of the first season of the hit podcast “Serial” — plans to appeal a Baltimore judge’s recent decision to overturn the conviction of Adnan Syed.

Young Lee filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday, just over a week after Maryland Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed’s conviction.

Lee’s lawyer Steve Kelly said in a statement that Lee is appealing over “violations of his family’s right to meaningfully participate” in the hearing that led to Syed’s conviction being vacated.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend, and burying her body in Baltimore’s Leakin Park. However, Syed has long maintained his innocence and repeatedly pushed for a retrial.

The popular “Serial” podcast brought the case to the public’s attention with its first season in 2014, calling into question whether Syed had received a fair trial.

A Maryland judge vacated Syed’s conviction in 2016, and a special appeals court granted him a new trial in 2018. However, the Maryland Supreme Court denied the trial request upon appeal.

After agreeing to conduct new DNA testing in March of this year, prosecutors asked the court earlier this month to throw out Syed’s conviction. Phinn vacated the conviction last week, noting that evidence was improperly withheld in Syed’s case and that prosecutors had discovered new evidence.

Updated at 3:27 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Bay Net

“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme

GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
BOWIE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kelly
thedcpost.com

Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Murder#Violent Crime#Maryland Circuit Court
DCist

D.C. Man Files $1 Million Lawsuit After ‘Bizarre’ Arrest By Park Police

A D.C. man is suing the U.S. Park Police for upwards of $1 million, saying officers used excessive force while arresting him for unknown reasons during the summer. The man, Jonathan McKinney, a professional dog walker, filed the civil suit Thursday in the D.C. District Court. At a press conference announcing the suit, McKinney said he was playing Pokemon Go and walking through Battery Kemble Park to his home in Palisades when he was chased and tased by officers.
WASHINGTON, DC
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday

Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents

BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
CATONSVILLE, MD
The Hill

The Hill

710K+
Followers
83K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy