Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
murrayjournal.com
Murray’s Haunted Woods is back with theme nights and a longer trail
For more than 40 years, Murray City’s Haunted Woods has provided thrills and chills to thousands of visitors. This year, the event will be held Oct. 24-26 at Murray City Park (296 E. Murray Park Ave.) on the south side of the outdoor swimming pool in pavilion No. 5.
Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returns after two-year hiatus
The Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returned to Salt Lake City's historic Albert Fisher Mansion after a two-year hiatus brought about by the 2020 earthquake.
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Looking for fun? Here's what to do in Salt Lake City this weekend
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here's what's going on in Salt Lake City. What's happening: Check out the last show of Salt Lake City's Twilight Concert Series of the year with Band of Horses, Dad Bod and Daytime Lover. When: Today at 6pm. Where: The Gallivan Center.
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
KUTV
President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
KUTV
Where to get amazing deals on clothes & home decor
KUTV — Real Deals is open in Bountiful!. You can get stellar deals on clothes, home decor, and holiday decor. For more information visit realdeals.net/bountiful. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST...
kjzz.com
Lehi corn maze makes list of Top 10 in the country
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot
Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
ABC 4
Free Bike 4 Kids gives new life to old bikes
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Do you have an old bike just collecting dust in the garage? A lot of people do. Now, there’s a Salt Lake City based organization called Free Bikes 4 Kids Utah that will take those old bikes off your hands, shine them up and give them a new home.
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church
Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city
It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
deseret.com
The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!
The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
I visited one of the scariest haunted houses in Utah. Here’s what happened
Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City scary? Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City good? What is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City, Utah like?
18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.
Animals shelters are overflowing with pets waiting for new homes
West Valley City's Animal Shelter is full right now, as are state shelters across the state that have a surge of pets waiting for adoption.
