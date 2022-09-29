Read full article on original website
I-69 interchange work to close Epler Avenue west of State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS – Construction of a future I-69 interchange is expected to close Epler Avenue west of State Road 37 starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The closure is expected to remain in place into next year. The detour follows Banta Road and Concord Street. The Epler Avenue closure begins west of...
INDOT announces I-70 WB traffic shift on North Split project
MARION CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wants motorists to be aware of a big traffic shift on the North Split project in Downtown Indianapolis. INDOT will begin shifting I-70 WB traffic across the median onto the new flyover bridge starting Saturday, October 1. The transition is anticipated to be complete by Monday, October 3. This shift will also “switch” sides for the exit movements approaching the North Split, and shields will be placed on the pavement to help motorists navigate these changes.
Bonus antlerless quotas lowered in 4 counties
INDIANA – Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) has affected the deer herd in Wayne, Union, Fayette, and Franklin counties this year. As a result, DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quotas in these four counties to a maximum of one. This quota change will help DNR maintain the deer...
Interviews for Court of Appeals finalists are set for October 12
INDIANAPOLIS – The Judicial Nominating Commission named six finalists for consideration to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Court of Appeals of Indiana. The vacancy is the result of the appointment of appellate court Judge Derek R. Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court. The following applicants will be interviewed...
North Harrison clips BNL 1-0
BEDFORD – North Harrison scored midway through the second half to edge Bedford North Lawrence 1-0 during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. Norma Long found the back of the net with 21 minutes remaining as the Cougars (4-9-1) won the regular-season finale. “We had several shots,” BNL...
Clutch Cline’s late field goal boots BNL to 13-10 triumph over Floyd Central
BEDFORD – They lifted him onto their shoulders, chanting his name, the moment of dreams. Just minutes earlier, Billy Cline shouldered an entire program on his back, lifting Bedford North Lawrence to the heights of ultimate joy and the brink of a championship. ”Bil-ly! Bil-ly! Bil-ly!” He’ll never forget...
Red Devils rally for 5-set win over Stars
BEDFORD – Jeffersonville rallied from two sets down to conquer Bedford North Lawrence in a five-set thriller during high school volleyball action on Saturday. The Red Devils (7-16 overall, 1-4 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) survived BNL’s fast start and best performance of the season to escape with a 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-13 triumph.
Floyd stops BNL to clinch share of HHC
GALENA – Floyd Central clinched a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a 9-1 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. The Highlanders (9-3-3 overall) finished league play at 5-0-1, deadlocked at the top with New Albany. BNL finished the regular...
Stars finish 5th, 6th in HHC meets
SEYMOUR – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jonah Bailey earned Honorable Mention status during the Hoosier Hills Conference boys cross country meet at Seymour on Saturday. The Stars finished fifth among the six scoring teams in the league with 144 points. Floyd Central won the team title with 31. Bailey...
Stars secure 15th place in IHSAA state finals
CARMEL – With the first-day nerves calmed and the system shock soothed, Bedford North Lawrence completed the final round of the 50th IHSAA state finals with the expected panache of a proud program. The Stars shook off the struggles of the opening round and carded a respectable 372 during...
Stars end first round in 16th at state finals
CARMEL – Prairie View, a sparkling golf course with claws, left some scratch marks on Bedford North Lawrence during the opening round of the 50th IHSAA state championship on Friday. The Stars carded a team total of 403 and settled into 16th place in the 18-team field heading into...
