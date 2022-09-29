PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The latest North Country Honor Flight takes off this Saturday and on board will be a few very special guests. The organization flies three to five flights a year from Plattsburgh to Washington to take veterans to see the monuments. One of the guests on this weekend’s flight will be a World War II veteran who is turning 100 soon. North Country Honor Flight director Barrie Finnegan says they plan to honor the veteran’s birthday during the event. There will also be four brothers honoring their four brothers who died in action. The family had eight men who served.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO