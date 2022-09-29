Read full article on original website
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
7 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
When: All day, Friday, Sept. 30 thru Sunday, Oct. 2. Where: Various locations in Essex Town. See participating businesses. Details: See the full event schedule, which includes live music, vendors, giveaways, performances and more throughout Essex Town. 2022 Made in Vermont Marketplace. When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and...
Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022
MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
North Country Honor Flight takes off Saturday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The latest North Country Honor Flight takes off this Saturday and on board will be a few very special guests. The organization flies three to five flights a year from Plattsburgh to Washington to take veterans to see the monuments. One of the guests on this weekend’s flight will be a World War II veteran who is turning 100 soon. North Country Honor Flight director Barrie Finnegan says they plan to honor the veteran’s birthday during the event. There will also be four brothers honoring their four brothers who died in action. The family had eight men who served.
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on Thursday
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales
Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature
For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Two Air Force members arrested in Burlington robbery
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.
“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building
Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
‘Sleeping’ woman robs man at Bank Street ATM
Burlington Police responded to a call that a man had been robbed and assaulted after using an ATM.
Vermont men’s hockey loses season opener at home
The Catamounts hosted the UCONN Huskies on Saturday night looking to start their 2022 season on a high note. It was a back and forth first period which ended in a 1-1 tie, but then the Huskies began to pull away thanks in part to Vermont’s lack of discipline. The Cats took six penalties throughout the game. Huskies scored one in the second and two more in the third to win 4-1.
Retail cannabis stores prepare for first sales on Saturday
Burlington, VT — While retail cannabis sales will begin on October 1, it could take time before business really gets going. James Pepper, the Chair of the Cannabis Control Board says the state’s complex licensing process has held up growth and harvesting. “You know, they’re fighting with the...
Rollover crash in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 25-year-old man from Hyde Park was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cambridge yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 109 at around 5:15 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Eastman was traveling north on VT Route 109 when he began to lose control...
New York State Police looking for man who fell in Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking the public to help locate a man who fell into the Ausable River on Thursday evening. Officials said they responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, fell into the river.
City council votes 4 to 1 to approve resolution of appreciation for Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko and the work they did as interim co-managers
ESSEX JUNCTION — Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko made history as the interim co-managers who guided the Village of Essex Junction through the municipal transition of becoming a city. Sept. 14 was their last official day as co-managers, and Regina Mahony was welcomed into her role as city manager.
