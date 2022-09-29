ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Pets with Potential: Poppy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Colchester Sun

7 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

When: All day, Friday, Sept. 30 thru Sunday, Oct. 2. Where: Various locations in Essex Town. See participating businesses. Details: See the full event schedule, which includes live music, vendors, giveaways, performances and more throughout Essex Town. 2022 Made in Vermont Marketplace. When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mymalonetelegram.com

Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022

MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
MALONE, NY
WCAX

North Country Honor Flight takes off Saturday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The latest North Country Honor Flight takes off this Saturday and on board will be a few very special guests. The organization flies three to five flights a year from Plattsburgh to Washington to take veterans to see the monuments. One of the guests on this weekend’s flight will be a World War II veteran who is turning 100 soon. North Country Honor Flight director Barrie Finnegan says they plan to honor the veteran’s birthday during the event. There will also be four brothers honoring their four brothers who died in action. The family had eight men who served.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales

Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature

For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
BRISTOL, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Two Air Force members arrested in Burlington robbery

Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building

Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont police investigating reported school threat

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
JERICHO, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont men’s hockey loses season opener at home

The Catamounts hosted the UCONN Huskies on Saturday night looking to start their 2022 season on a high note. It was a back and forth first period which ended in a 1-1 tie, but then the Huskies began to pull away thanks in part to Vermont’s lack of discipline. The Cats took six penalties throughout the game. Huskies scored one in the second and two more in the third to win 4-1.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Retail cannabis stores prepare for first sales on Saturday

Burlington, VT — While retail cannabis sales will begin on October 1, it could take time before business really gets going. James Pepper, the Chair of the Cannabis Control Board says the state’s complex licensing process has held up growth and harvesting. “You know, they’re fighting with the...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 25-year-old man from Hyde Park was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cambridge yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 109 at around 5:15 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Eastman was traveling north on VT Route 109 when he began to lose control...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
mynbc5.com

New York State Police looking for man who fell in Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking the public to help locate a man who fell into the Ausable River on Thursday evening. Officials said they responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, fell into the river.
WILMINGTON, NY

