Carbon County, PA

Times News

Police report four-vehicle crash in Rush Township

State police reported a four-vehicle crash at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 (Claremont Avenue) at the intersection with Mahanoy Avenue, in Rush Township, Schuylkill County. Troopers said Roberto Borrero Suarez, 23, of Tamaqua, was southbound driving a Honda CRV while Pamela E. Kalyan, 71, of Coaldale, driving...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits porch of house

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A female driver was killed when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a front porch before coming to a stop against a tree, according to Skook News. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Hubley Township. The driver was pronounced...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 22 at 4:54 p.m. troopers responded to Route 903 in Penn Forest Township, for a fight between three people. As a result two women, ages 29 and 20, and a man, 43, all of Jim Thorpe, were cited for harassment - physical contact. Troopers declined to identify the suspects.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carbon County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Carbon County, PA
Lehighton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lehighton, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the incidents:. • On Sept. 14 at 7:46 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted of a 2006 Dodge Durango at Market Street and Fahltown Lane, in West Brunswick Township, for a traffic violation. As a result the driver, Edwin Martinez Lopez, 26, of Pottsville, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and metal knuckles, which were seized by troopers. Charges are pending.
CRESSONA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. plane crash victim identified

The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Police report catalytic converter theft

State police at Frackville are investigating an attempted theft incident in Schuylkill County. On Sept. 22 at 7:30 a.m. troopers responded to North Kennedy Drive in McAdoo, for a criminal mischief/attempted theft. A 52-year-old man from Buckley, Washington, told troopers he saw a man attempting to remove the catalytic converter on his 1992 Chevrolet with a battery powered saw. The car owner confronted the suspect, who fled the scene in what is believed to be a black 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by another man. The vehicle had a gray bumper on the front.
MCADOO, PA
Times News

Police cite Danielsville woman

State police at Bethlehem reported a Northampton County woman has been cited. Troopers said on Sept. 14 they were dispatched to the 3200 block of Kreidersville Road, in Allen Township, Northampton County, for a report of harassment. Troopers were told that a neighbor constantly shouts obscenities from a vehicle while driving. As a result Karen Talotta, 63, of Danielsville, was cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County church victim of fraud

KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

50 pounds of copper wire stolen

State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Wilkes-Barre man dies in crash on I-80 in Monroe County

A 35-year-old Wilkes-Barre man died early Thursday morning from injuries he suffered in a crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. Kenneth S. Williams was pronounced dead at 5:53 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office. Williams died of multiple blunt force injuries...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

