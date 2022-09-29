Read full article on original website
Times News
Police report four-vehicle crash in Rush Township
State police reported a four-vehicle crash at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 (Claremont Avenue) at the intersection with Mahanoy Avenue, in Rush Township, Schuylkill County. Troopers said Roberto Borrero Suarez, 23, of Tamaqua, was southbound driving a Honda CRV while Pamela E. Kalyan, 71, of Coaldale, driving...
WOLF
Woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits porch of house
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A female driver was killed when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a front porch before coming to a stop against a tree, according to Skook News. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Hubley Township. The driver was pronounced...
Bicyclist under influence of drugs dies after central Pa. crash: police
An early morning crash killed a bicyclist under the influence in Pottsville in Schuylkill County last month, state police said. The cyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was riding a bicycle under the influence of drugs on Laurel Boulevard at 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 12 when they suffered a fatal injury, police said.
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 22 at 4:54 p.m. troopers responded to Route 903 in Penn Forest Township, for a fight between three people. As a result two women, ages 29 and 20, and a man, 43, all of Jim Thorpe, were cited for harassment - physical contact. Troopers declined to identify the suspects.
Man killed in Pa. blaze despite ‘valiant effort’ by firefighters
A residential fire in Scranton Saturday night was deadly, WBRE/WYOU is reporting, after first responders discovered a body in the remnants of the house. Gerard McGuire, 64, died in the blaze, according to WBRE/WYOU. Emergency crews arrived around 8:20 p.m. Saturday to find a “heavily involved” fire with reports of...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the incidents:. • On Sept. 14 at 7:46 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted of a 2006 Dodge Durango at Market Street and Fahltown Lane, in West Brunswick Township, for a traffic violation. As a result the driver, Edwin Martinez Lopez, 26, of Pottsville, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and metal knuckles, which were seized by troopers. Charges are pending.
Pa. plane crash victim identified
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
Times News
Police report catalytic converter theft
State police at Frackville are investigating an attempted theft incident in Schuylkill County. On Sept. 22 at 7:30 a.m. troopers responded to North Kennedy Drive in McAdoo, for a criminal mischief/attempted theft. A 52-year-old man from Buckley, Washington, told troopers he saw a man attempting to remove the catalytic converter on his 1992 Chevrolet with a battery powered saw. The car owner confronted the suspect, who fled the scene in what is believed to be a black 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by another man. The vehicle had a gray bumper on the front.
Times News
Police cite Danielsville woman
State police at Bethlehem reported a Northampton County woman has been cited. Troopers said on Sept. 14 they were dispatched to the 3200 block of Kreidersville Road, in Allen Township, Northampton County, for a report of harassment. Troopers were told that a neighbor constantly shouts obscenities from a vehicle while driving. As a result Karen Talotta, 63, of Danielsville, was cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday Afternoon
A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Hubley Township on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:20pm when a Saturn Ion was traveling west in the 2200 Block of East Main Street of Sacremento. While negotiating a right curve, the female driver lost control...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Times News
50 pounds of copper wire stolen
State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
Times News
Wilkes-Barre man dies in crash on I-80 in Monroe County
A 35-year-old Wilkes-Barre man died early Thursday morning from injuries he suffered in a crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. Kenneth S. Williams was pronounced dead at 5:53 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office. Williams died of multiple blunt force injuries...
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report
A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
skooknews.com
Man Pulls Machete During Route 61 Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County
A man is facing charges after pulling a machete on someone during a road rage incident on Route 61 in Schuylkill County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 around 2:00pm at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in Deer Lake.
