ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

JDRF South Dakota works to expand its reach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota is working to improve community awareness of what Type 1 Diabetes is and how it affects the children diagnosed and their families. Doing so also involves increasing community involvement in the organization’s events. Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
clayconews.com

Pierre, South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem Announces Intent to Combat Inflation Because "Tax Dollars Belong to the Taxpayers"

Pierre, S.D. - On Friday September 30th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem Released the following statement about easing economic hardships in South Dakota. South Dakotans don’t ask much from their government. They just want the Freedom to live their lives and for the government to guarantee a level playing field with common sense rules for everyone to play by. As I travel our beautiful state, I hear from South Dakotans who are grateful for that Freedom. But many of them are struggling under the weight of inflation caused by President Biden’s extremist policies. They ask me what can be done to give them relief.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
KEVN

2022 South Dakota Gubernatorial Debate

The early evening news on KEVN. ‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
ELECTIONS
Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Children And Youth#Congress
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
POLITICS
sdpb.org

Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KELOLAND TV

Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?

(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KEVN

Early voting is under way in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Absentee voting and mail-in ballots allows voters to cast a ballot outside of in-person voting on election day. The Pennington County Auditors Office says that the first week of early voting is going smoothly, claiming that so far for absentee voting, they have seen about 1,200 people.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
siouxfalls.business

From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader

This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Landowners gather to hear concerns about carbon pipelines

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The topic of carbon dioxide pipelines has become a hot one in South Dakota over the summer. That’s bringing together many who live in towns and out in the country about what planned projects could mean for them. Betty Strom, a Lake County...
FLANDREAU, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Buffalo Showdown

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. ‘Mystic October’ at Ipso Gallery kicks off with a Friday night opening reception. With just one day left until October, Ipso Gallery in Downtown Sioux Falls presents its latest installment in their “Mystic October” series.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy