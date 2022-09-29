ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

caltimes.org

Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard

On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Monongalia County, WV
WDTV

Notre Dame High School holds Homecoming parade

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame High School celebrated its Homecoming with a parade. Students from St. Mary’s Grade School and Notre Dame High School went from the high school to Jackson square on decorated floats. Following the parade, there was a Homecoming celebration. There were food trucks and...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Pro-Life convention held in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians for Life gives people the opportunity to educate themselves on abortion-related issues. Olivia Gans Turner is the American Victims of Abortion Director. She travels all over the country to give her testimony on informed consent laws and parental notification laws as well as abortion complications.
FAIRMONT, WV
The Recorddelta

Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Balloons Over Morgantown returns for a third year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “5,000 feet of air up there, and right now it’s 145 degrees. Good morning beautiful day in Morgantown,” Captain Mark Woodard said. Captain Woodard and many others took off at 8 a.m. Friday morning to celebrate balloons over Morgantown. Balloons Over Morgantown is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
The Recorddelta

Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Willa Billie Musgrove

Willa Billie Musgrove, 61, of Fairmont, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Billie was born in Washington, D.C. to Charles “Bud” Henderson and Betty Hayes Henderson, and stepmother, Sue Henderson. Billie loved coloring, listening to music, and baseball. Her favorite team was the Pittsburgh Pirates,...
FAIRMONT, WV
NewsBreak
Education
WDTV

Lionel Howard Lowe

Lionel Howard Lowe, 77 years of Fairmont (formerly of Fairview), went to his Eternal Home on September 26, 2022 at John Manchin Sr. Healthcare Center in Fairmont. Lionel was born on November 13, 1944 to the late James Willis and Elsie Lowe and was raised by his stepmother, Mary Edna Merrifield Lowe.
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

Fireworks display cancelled for Saturday

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The fireworks display slated to take place Saturday, October 1st at 8:00pm as part of the Mountain State Forest Festival Kickoff Party will not go on as originally scheduled. According to a Saturday morning update from the City of Elkins, the fireworks display has been...
ELKINS, WV
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV

