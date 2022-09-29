Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh school continuing remote learning after student accused of assaulting teacher
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy will continue learning remotely following the assault of a teacher. A 15-year-old student is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a teacher in the building on Thursday. School officials hope to have a gradual re-entry process for student staff and families. They say...
Local school district seeing increased student engagement after cellphone bans
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Right before the start of the new school year, the Washington School District revised its policy to ban the use of cellphones during the day. After a month with the new policy in place, teachers say they’re already seeing improvement in student engagement. “It helped...
Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender babies anonymously
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Safe Haven Law gives options for a parent to safely surrender a baby. The Safe Haven Law allows a parent to anonymously surrender their unharmed infant in a safe place with no recriminations. All 50 states have their own version of the Safe Haven Law.
Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard
On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
Notre Dame High School holds Homecoming parade
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame High School celebrated its Homecoming with a parade. Students from St. Mary’s Grade School and Notre Dame High School went from the high school to Jackson square on decorated floats. Following the parade, there was a Homecoming celebration. There were food trucks and...
Woman secretly led deputies to her alleged kidnapper, sheriff says
An Oregon woman called 911 and secretly led law enforcement to her location, as well as the man who allegedly kidnapped her, Marion County officials said.
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
Pro-Life convention held in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians for Life gives people the opportunity to educate themselves on abortion-related issues. Olivia Gans Turner is the American Victims of Abortion Director. She travels all over the country to give her testimony on informed consent laws and parental notification laws as well as abortion complications.
FBI, Pittsburgh Police search former Buckhannon, West Virginia mayor’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms it is conducting law enforcement activity in Buckhannon Friday morning, and 12 News crews saw FBI agents take items out of a Meade Street home that according to Upshur County tax records belongs to former Buckhannon mayor David McCauley.
The Recorddelta
Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support
BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
Balloons Over Morgantown returns for a third year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “5,000 feet of air up there, and right now it’s 145 degrees. Good morning beautiful day in Morgantown,” Captain Mark Woodard said. Captain Woodard and many others took off at 8 a.m. Friday morning to celebrate balloons over Morgantown. Balloons Over Morgantown is...
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
First victim of child internet abduction speaks at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the young girl who faced a trauma no one had ever seen before. Pittsburgh native Alicia Kozak was just 13 years old when an older man lured her outside her house and held her captive in Virginia. After her abuse was shown online, an informant led law enforcement […]
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
Willa Billie Musgrove
Willa Billie Musgrove, 61, of Fairmont, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Billie was born in Washington, D.C. to Charles “Bud” Henderson and Betty Hayes Henderson, and stepmother, Sue Henderson. Billie loved coloring, listening to music, and baseball. Her favorite team was the Pittsburgh Pirates,...
Lionel Howard Lowe
Lionel Howard Lowe, 77 years of Fairmont (formerly of Fairview), went to his Eternal Home on September 26, 2022 at John Manchin Sr. Healthcare Center in Fairmont. Lionel was born on November 13, 1944 to the late James Willis and Elsie Lowe and was raised by his stepmother, Mary Edna Merrifield Lowe.
How to get a free tree at the Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia
The 2022 Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
Fireworks display cancelled for Saturday
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The fireworks display slated to take place Saturday, October 1st at 8:00pm as part of the Mountain State Forest Festival Kickoff Party will not go on as originally scheduled. According to a Saturday morning update from the City of Elkins, the fireworks display has been...
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
