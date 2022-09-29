Heavy armor platforms, like the Abrams tank, are going nowhere anytime soon because there is simply nothing else that provides a comparable level of protection. The U.S. Army is balancing several competing variables related to the future of armored vehicles. How fast are lightweight composite armor materials evolving? Is it possible in the short term to engineer an armored vehicle at a lighter weight than the 72-ton Abrams tank that can still operate with a comparable level of protection and survivability? Researchers and innovators are focused on these factors, which are dependent on the pace of innovation and the discovery of disruptive technologies.

