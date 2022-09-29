ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football News

10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 5

10 best predictions for the big Saturday of college football. What games appear to be the best bets and best picks for the Week 5 games?. I’m just going to warn you, everything about this week’s 10 best college football picks against the spread are ugly. There are...
College Football News

San Jose State vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview

San Jose State vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: San Jose State (2-1), Wyoming (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. San Jose State vs Wyoming Game...
College Football News

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Game Preview

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2. Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys How To Watch. Record: Washington Commanders (1-2), Dallas Cowboys (2-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Washington Commanders vs Dallas...
College Football News

College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 5

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 5 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week. This might have been another fun/crazy/unpredictable/silly weekend of college football, but for the purposes of the rankings it’s not as bad as after Week 4. As always,...
Laboratory of War: The Army Is Turning Prototypes Into Lethal Weapons

Early prototypes of new technology and weapons which have shown promise in testing can then be evaluated in an operational context to help refine and establish requirements. Lasers, hypersonics, robots, and precision weaponry are all fast becoming key elements of the U.S. Army’s operational arsenal. Each of these paradigm-changing weapons systems first emerged from the science and technology element of the service.
Not Going Anywhere: The Abrams Tank Is Still the Army’s Favorite

Heavy armor platforms, like the Abrams tank, are going nowhere anytime soon because there is simply nothing else that provides a comparable level of protection. The U.S. Army is balancing several competing variables related to the future of armored vehicles. How fast are lightweight composite armor materials evolving? Is it possible in the short term to engineer an armored vehicle at a lighter weight than the 72-ton Abrams tank that can still operate with a comparable level of protection and survivability? Researchers and innovators are focused on these factors, which are dependent on the pace of innovation and the discovery of disruptive technologies.
