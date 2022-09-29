ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa volunteers among energy crews who will help with hurricane efforts

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WBHF) — MidAmerican Energy will send an emergency response team, including Iowa volunteers, to Georgia to assist with Hurricane Ian restoration efforts.

At the request of Georgia Power, MidAmerican will send an emergency response team consisting of nearly 80 employees, including line crews, supervisory and support teams, as well as utility trucks and equipment, a news release says.

‘Devastating to catastrophic’: Model shows destruction by hurricane-force winds

Team members, who work across MidAmerican’s service area, volunteered for the assignment.

“We don’t know exactly where our crews will end up, depending on the damage, but we do know that MidAmerican employees are up to the task of restoring customers whose lives are disrupted by Hurricane Ian,” said John Guy, MidAmerican vice president of electric delivery.

“We know from experience how important it is for a utility to get help quickly when disaster strikes. We’re pleased that we can provide that help to another utility and its customers when they need it most,” he said.

Crews will depart from the Quad Cities early Wednesday and travel to a staging location in the Atlanta area Friday morning to receive restoration assignments. It’s not yet clear how long MidAmerican crews will be in hurricane-impacted areas, although crews are prepared for a two-week effort, if needed.

Hurricane Ian tracker 12 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as eyewall moves onshore in Florida

Once MidAmerican crews complete their assignments in Georgia, they could be requested to travel elsewhere to assist or may return home, depending on conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
