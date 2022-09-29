Read full article on original website
Related
2 US veterans who went to fight for Ukraine but were captured by Russia said they were beaten, abused, and lost 30 pounds each in captivity
Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Huynh told The Washington Post they were beaten and interrogated after being detained by Russia while fighting in Ukraine.
WVNews
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,'' often promises to lead by example by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts have lagged in helping meet his ambitious climate goals by eliminating gas-powered vehicles from the federal fleet.
Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - governor
Oct 3 (Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday.
WVNews
Permitting a catastrophe
It’s hard not to grow weary of the failed politics along the Washington, D.C., Beltway, where special interest groups, political aspirations and policy often collide in the most ugly ways. The failure of Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting bill to be added to a continuing resolution is another example of...
Comments / 0