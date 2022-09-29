ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting

NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started shooting the hostages.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Elizabethtown man pleads guilty to drug delivery resulting in death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown pleaded guilty to charges relating to delivering fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed in 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Patrick Halterman, 58, was sentenced to 4 1/2 to nine years in prison after pleading guilty...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000

PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: Pa. State Police looking for missing man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Changes coming for Lancaster landlords, renter protection

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — New protection for renters. Lancaster city council updated its rental inspection system designed to keep renters safer and encourage landlords to keep up with maintenance. “Our goal is to make sure our landlords are actively in the properties and engaging to ensure these properties are...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Early morning fire damages Adams County church

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 2 caused damage to a church in Adams County. According to a post on the Cashtown Community Fire Facebook page, firefighters and surrounding departments were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to Jesus is Lord Ministries church at 3245 Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash causes power outages; damage to Lancaster County homes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Lancaster County has caused over 1,000 residents to lose power, as well as caused electrical damage to homes on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Captain Justin Rhoads of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue, a car struck a power pole in the 300 block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township sometime around noon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kelly
abc27.com

Ewell Plaza open to public, ribbon-cutting ceremony

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster opened the Ewell Plaza to the public on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mayor Danene Sorace hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the once neglected space that now has new life. The Ewell Plaza will have a new parking garage and will house the Lancaster Public Library. The plaza will also host food trucks and live events for the community.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Devil’s Den reopens at Gettysburg after months of renovations

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In March of 2022, Devil’s Den on the Gettysburg Battlefield closed for renovations. On September 30, it reopened. “We put the final touches on it actually just this morning,” said Jason Martz, Communications Specialist for Gettysburg National Military Park. “Folks are interested and have been very interested in finally getting back out here to see the improvements in Devil’s Den and they’ve been waiting eagerly and we’re happy to have them back.”
GETTYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy