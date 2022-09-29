ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 1

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Admiring Herself in the Mirror After Leaving the Groomer's Is So Priceless

Who doesn't like to getting their haircut? Well, maybe you don't love sitting in the salon for hours, but the final result is always worth the wait. This is true even for our pets — they totally know when they've gotten a haircut too. Just like one dog on TikTok who was absolutely enamored with herself after a day at the groomers. And we must admit, she looks pretty good!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Pitiful Way of Asking Mom to Play Is Just Too Cute

You know what the hardest part of working from home is? Having to tell your dog that you can't play with them. It's so hard! So we don't know how one woman was able to resist her adorable Golden Retriever when they asked her to take a break from her desk. Take a look and decide if you could turn the pup away.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#Bowtie#Friendship#Bulldogs#Dog#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Pet Lover#English#Tiktok#Englishharry
pethelpful.com

Bulldog's Tender Way of Asking for Kisses Is So Full of Love

Dogs are too precious for this earth, but we've somehow gotten lucky enough to live alongside them. From the positions they sleep in, to the ways they ask for attention, there is just so much to fawn over. No wonder our dogs are basically our babies!. Just look at Lexi,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting

Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Hilarious Way of Rearranging the Couch So It's Just Right Makes Us LOL

We love dogs for how they're not picky. They'll lay down almost anywhere in the house and snooze the day away. Even if you bought them a bed, for some reason they'd rather sleep on the hard floors. But sometimes, there are those dogs that expect the best of the best. They're very particular. And they're not afraid to say they don't like something.
PETS
petpress.net

5 Guard Dog Breeds Who Fear Nothing!

There’s nothing quite like a loyal, furry friend by your side. And when that furry friend is also a big, burly guard dog? That’s just icing on the cake. A guard dog is a type of canine that has been bred and trained to protect people or property. These dogs are usually larger in size and have a naturally aggressive temperament.
ANIMALS
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
pawesome.net

German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby

Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy