Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
After the offense sputtered on Sunday, the quarterback was replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.
Mitch Trubisky ‘disappointed,’ did not expect to be benched as Steelers QB
Mitch Trubisky’s postgame session with media Sunday was relatively short, his answers concise. Kind of like the way he found out he’d been benched while in that same Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. “He said, ‘8’s in,’ at halftime,” Trubisky said of how Mike Tomlin let him know that...
Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
Four Steelers Defensive Starters Suffer Injuries in Jets Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with some major injuries in the wake of a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets. Mike Tomlin provided updates on safety Terrell Edmunds, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, corner Cam Sutton and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Edmunds is in the concussion protocol, according to Tomlin, after...
Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
Florio: Tomlin the only one who still wants Trubisky at quarterback
Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky was close to losing his job to Kenny Pickett, but played just well enough in Cleveland to keep his job…for now.
Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets
There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
Steelers WR George Pickens' Browns Catch Not Even In His Top 5
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens said he's made better catches during practice in college than his one against the Browns.
Steelers' QB situation remains unclear following Kenny Pickett's debut in loss to Jets
PITTSBURGH -- A wave of emotion flowed over the home crowd when Kenny Pickett trotted onto the field to begin the second half of Sunday's home game to the Jets. It looked like something out of Hollywood, as the local college standout engineered two scoring drives to give the Steelers a 20-10 lead.
Steelers reportedly want to delay QB change until midseason
Although the Steelers had their mini-bye window to consider an early Mitch Trubisky-to-Kenny Pickett transition, no change is expected this week. Trubisky is set to start against the Jets, despite mounting scrutiny. A report that surfaced just before the Steelers’ Week 3 loss in Cleveland indicated Mike Tomlin wanted to...
Najee Harris blames the media for Steelers lackluster offense
Everyone knows the Pittsburgh Steelers are lagging on offense, but when media outlets explore why, it breaks the team apart, according to Najee Harris. The Steelers have long been one of the most stable organizations in the NFL, and that’s part of what makes 2022 so difficult for the city of Pittsburgh.
Wilson returns as Jets visit Watt-less Steelers
NEW YORK JETS (1-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Steelers by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 1-2; Steelers 1-2.
