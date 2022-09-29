ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Four Steelers Defensive Starters Suffer Injuries in Jets Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with some major injuries in the wake of a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets. Mike Tomlin provided updates on safety Terrell Edmunds, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, corner Cam Sutton and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Edmunds is in the concussion protocol, according to Tomlin, after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Detroit Free Press

What happened on clock malfunction that cost Detroit Lions their lone stop on defense?

The Detroit Lions' struggling defense appeared to get a much-needed stop on a third-and-16 play late in the third quarter of Sunday's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, only to allow a back-breaking touchdown when the Seahawks got a do-over thanks to an official's timely whistle. The Seahawks led, 31-23, with 40 seconds left in the quarter when quarterback Geno Smith threw incomplete on a short pass to his left. ...
DETROIT, MI
Augusta Free Press

Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets

There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
