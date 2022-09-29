ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year

DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

WATCH: Kelce, Pederson's postgame chat will choke you up

Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day. Pederson received a standing ovation from fans in attendance, the Eagles notched an impressive come-from-behind win, and the vibes were generally sky-high for the still-undefeated Birds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Wentz smashes water bottle, not tablet, after frustrating series

Carson Wentz got the memo from the NFL: do NOT smash Microsoft Surface tablets, no matter how mad you are. Wentz was frustrated during what ended up being Washington’s 25-10 loss at Dallas in Week 4. Towards the end of the first quarter, he sat on the bench to review some film from the offense and… didn’t like what he saw. He threw his Gatorade bottle down furiously — which would be bad, except for the fact that if he had smashed the object in his other hand, he very well could’ve been fined.
NFL
NBC Sports

J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked

J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation the day prior. Watt said he decided to disclose...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions for Week 4

Reuben Frank (2-1) This is what Doug Pederson does best. He takes on chaos and provides order. He inherits a lost cause and gives them hope. When he arrived in Philly, he took over a team that had fallen to pieces in Chip Kelly’s third season, and within two years there was a parade up Broad Street. This time he’s picking up the pieces of a different college coach, but so far the result is similar. Dramatic improvement. The Jaguars believe in Pederson, and they’ve responded to the culture he’s building. Jacksonville is 2-1 for the first time since 2018, Trevor Lawrence has made a quantum leap in Year 2, and the Jags’ defense has allowed only five touchdowns in three games. All of a sudden, the Jags aren’t a pushover. That said, the Eagles aren’t losing to this team. They’ll need to play closer to 60 minutes than 30 minutes, but the Eagles are rolling right now on both sides of the ball, and they’re not going to let up against their former coach. Tough game. Fascinating matchup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Hoyer exits Pats-Packers after huge hit; Bailey Zappe takes over

Brian Hoyer's third start since the 2017 season lasted all of 10 minutes. The New England Patriots' backup quarterback exited Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Packers after taking a huge hit from Green Bay pass rusher Rashan Gary on a sack at the 5:46 mark of the first quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break

When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Why Giants are shutting down Webb ahead of final 2022 start

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second straight year, Logan Webb was scheduled to pitch the Giants' final home game of the regular season at Oracle Park, but there will be no magical finish this time around. A few minutes after an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks that officially eliminated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Patriots legend shouts out Jack Jones after pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers

Not many people predicted the New England Patriots, without their starting quarterback Mac Jones, would lead the Green Bay Packers at halftime of Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. But that's exactly what transpired thanks to Jack Jones. The Patriots' rookie cornerback ended the first half with a pick-6...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive

SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Marquise Brown on Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray: They have only one thing in common

Marquise Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray his last two college seasons. Nobody knows the two quarterbacks better than he does. Brown reunited with Murray this season in Arizona, and the Cardinals play Mayfield’s Panthers on Sunday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Ward's return to 49ers 'great problem to have' for Ryans

Not only have the 49ers survived without Pro Bowl free safety Jimmie Ward, but they've had one of the better safety tandems in the league so far this season. Ward was placed on short-term injured reserve prior to the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, sidelining him for the first four games of the season. Coach Kyle Shanahan was confident from the very beginning that the eight-year veteran could be activated in time for the 49ers' Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars

The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
NFL
NBC Sports

Washington's supposedly upgraded offense is simply stuck

A plethora of problems on Washington's offense, which were once again evident in Week 4's matchup with Dallas, has made one thing clear: The Commanders aren't running an NFL-level operation on that side of the ball. The unit, which was supposed to be something between upgraded and transformed after the...
WASHINGTON, DC

