Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21
NBC Sports
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Kelce, Pederson's postgame chat will choke you up
Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day. Pederson received a standing ovation from fans in attendance, the Eagles notched an impressive come-from-behind win, and the vibes were generally sky-high for the still-undefeated Birds.
NBC Sports
Wentz smashes water bottle, not tablet, after frustrating series
Carson Wentz got the memo from the NFL: do NOT smash Microsoft Surface tablets, no matter how mad you are. Wentz was frustrated during what ended up being Washington’s 25-10 loss at Dallas in Week 4. Towards the end of the first quarter, he sat on the bench to review some film from the offense and… didn’t like what he saw. He threw his Gatorade bottle down furiously — which would be bad, except for the fact that if he had smashed the object in his other hand, he very well could’ve been fined.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patriots' Zappe competes but falls short in unexpected debut
Bailey Zappe's NFL debut came quite a bit earlier than anticipated
NBC Sports
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked
J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation the day prior. Watt said he decided to disclose...
4 Observations: Poyer, picks, poise lead to Bills Week 4 win
BALTIMORE, Md. (WIVB) — The Bills were sleepwalking for most of the first half as the Ravens built a 20-3 lead but they came to life right before halftime and were able to rally in the second half for a big road win. It’s the first time since 2011 that the Bills have trailed by 17 points […]
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions for Week 4
Reuben Frank (2-1) This is what Doug Pederson does best. He takes on chaos and provides order. He inherits a lost cause and gives them hope. When he arrived in Philly, he took over a team that had fallen to pieces in Chip Kelly’s third season, and within two years there was a parade up Broad Street. This time he’s picking up the pieces of a different college coach, but so far the result is similar. Dramatic improvement. The Jaguars believe in Pederson, and they’ve responded to the culture he’s building. Jacksonville is 2-1 for the first time since 2018, Trevor Lawrence has made a quantum leap in Year 2, and the Jags’ defense has allowed only five touchdowns in three games. All of a sudden, the Jags aren’t a pushover. That said, the Eagles aren’t losing to this team. They’ll need to play closer to 60 minutes than 30 minutes, but the Eagles are rolling right now on both sides of the ball, and they’re not going to let up against their former coach. Tough game. Fascinating matchup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Hoyer exits Pats-Packers after huge hit; Bailey Zappe takes over
Brian Hoyer's third start since the 2017 season lasted all of 10 minutes. The New England Patriots' backup quarterback exited Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Packers after taking a huge hit from Green Bay pass rusher Rashan Gary on a sack at the 5:46 mark of the first quarter.
Football Fan Dies After Falling From Escalator At Pittsburgh Steelers Game
The unidentified man fell nearly 40 feet inside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
NBC Sports
Why Giants are shutting down Webb ahead of final 2022 start
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second straight year, Logan Webb was scheduled to pitch the Giants' final home game of the regular season at Oracle Park, but there will be no magical finish this time around. A few minutes after an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks that officially eliminated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Patriots legend shouts out Jack Jones after pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers
Not many people predicted the New England Patriots, without their starting quarterback Mac Jones, would lead the Green Bay Packers at halftime of Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. But that's exactly what transpired thanks to Jack Jones. The Patriots' rookie cornerback ended the first half with a pick-6...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
NBC Sports
Marquise Brown on Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray: They have only one thing in common
Marquise Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray his last two college seasons. Nobody knows the two quarterbacks better than he does. Brown reunited with Murray this season in Arizona, and the Cardinals play Mayfield’s Panthers on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Why Ward's return to 49ers 'great problem to have' for Ryans
Not only have the 49ers survived without Pro Bowl free safety Jimmie Ward, but they've had one of the better safety tandems in the league so far this season. Ward was placed on short-term injured reserve prior to the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, sidelining him for the first four games of the season. Coach Kyle Shanahan was confident from the very beginning that the eight-year veteran could be activated in time for the 49ers' Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett: We needed a spark, no decision on next week
The Steelers turned to first-round pick Kenny Pickett in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t saying if he’ll remain the quarterback in Week Five. Tomlin said in his postgame press conference that he put Pickett in the game...
NBC Sports
Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars
The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
NBC Sports
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
NBC Sports
Washington's supposedly upgraded offense is simply stuck
A plethora of problems on Washington's offense, which were once again evident in Week 4's matchup with Dallas, has made one thing clear: The Commanders aren't running an NFL-level operation on that side of the ball. The unit, which was supposed to be something between upgraded and transformed after the...
Comments / 0