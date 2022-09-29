Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley to Star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Film ‘And’

Yorgos Lanthimos , the filmmaker behind dark comedies like “The Favourite” and “The Lobster,” has lined up a starry ensemble for his next movie, titled “And.”

Emma Stone , Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley will star in “And,” which is set at Searchlight Pictures. Plot details for the film have been kept under wraps.

In addition to directing, Lanthimos is writing the screenplay with Efthimis Filippou, his collaborator on “The Lobster” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” Element Pictures and Film4 helped develop the script, and Film4 co-financed the project, which begins principal photography in New Orleans next month.

“Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is yet another truly original project that sets his work apart,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. “Working again with Emma, Jesse, Willem and Margaret as well as Element and Film4 is just the icing on the cake.”

Element’s Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, who will produce the film with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos, added, “This is our fifth film with Yorgos and we are delighted to re-unite once again with Searchlight and Film4 on this brilliant script by Yorgos and Efthmis. Yorgos has drawn an incredible cast and crew and we are dying to get started,” said Element’s Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe.

“And” marks another collaboration for Lanthimos and Stone, who worked together on the Oscar-nominated “The Favourite” and the upcoming “Poor Things.” The quirky period drama “The Favourite,” co-starring Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz, scored nine Academy Award nods in total, including best supporting actress for Stone and best director for Lanthimos.

Lanthimos also landed an Oscar nod for “The Lobster” in the best original screenplay category. His feature “Dogtooth” won the Un Certain Regard prize at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for foreign language film at the 2011 Academy Awards.

Plemons was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” His recent credits also include “Antlers,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The Irishman.” Plemons will next be seen starring in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Dafoe just starred in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” as well as Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” And he reprised his role as the Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The Oscar-nominated actor is also working with Lanthimos and Stone on “Poor Things.”

Qualley, who appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is also known for “Stars at Noon” and the Netflix series “Maid.”

“And” will be overseen by VP of production Richard Ruiz and director development and production Peter Spencer, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. Director of Film4 Ollie Madden, Head of Development Ben Coren, and Production & Development Executive Alice Whittemore will oversee the project for Film4.

Lanthimos is represented by CAA; and Stone is represented by Anonymous Content, WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and The Lede Company. Plemons is repped by TalentWorks and Legal Representative Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman; Dafoe by WME and Circle of Confusion; and Qualley by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

