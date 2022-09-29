ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley to Star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Film ‘And’

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207XZx_0iFWOTcp00

Yorgos Lanthimos , the filmmaker behind dark comedies like “The Favourite” and “The Lobster,” has lined up a starry ensemble for his next movie, titled “And.”

Emma Stone , Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley will star in “And,” which is set at Searchlight Pictures. Plot details for the film have been kept under wraps.

In addition to directing, Lanthimos is writing the screenplay with Efthimis Filippou, his collaborator on “The Lobster” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” Element Pictures and Film4 helped develop the script, and Film4 co-financed the project, which begins principal photography in New Orleans next month.

“Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is yet another truly original project that sets his work apart,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. “Working again with Emma, Jesse, Willem and Margaret as well as Element and Film4 is just the icing on the cake.”

Element’s Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, who will produce the film with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos, added, “This is our fifth film with Yorgos and we are delighted to re-unite once again with Searchlight and Film4 on this brilliant script by Yorgos and Efthmis. Yorgos has drawn an incredible cast and crew and we are dying to get started,” said Element’s Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe.

“And” marks another collaboration for Lanthimos and Stone, who worked together on the Oscar-nominated “The Favourite” and the upcoming “Poor Things.” The quirky period drama “The Favourite,” co-starring Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz, scored nine Academy Award nods in total, including best supporting actress for Stone and best director for Lanthimos.

Lanthimos also landed an Oscar nod for “The Lobster” in the best original screenplay category. His feature “Dogtooth” won the Un Certain Regard prize at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for foreign language film at the 2011 Academy Awards.

Plemons was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” His recent credits also include “Antlers,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The Irishman.” Plemons will next be seen starring in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Dafoe just starred in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” as well as Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” And he reprised his role as the Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The Oscar-nominated actor is also working with Lanthimos and Stone on “Poor Things.”

Qualley, who appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is also known for “Stars at Noon” and the Netflix series “Maid.”

“And” will be overseen by VP of production Richard Ruiz and director development and production Peter Spencer, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. Director of Film4 Ollie Madden, Head of Development Ben Coren, and Production & Development Executive Alice Whittemore will oversee the project for Film4.

Lanthimos is represented by CAA; and Stone is represented by Anonymous Content, WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and The Lede Company. Plemons is repped by TalentWorks and Legal Representative Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman; Dafoe by WME and Circle of Confusion; and Qualley by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Till’ Biopic Features New Original Song Oscar Contender From Jazmine Sullivan and D’Mile (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy-winner Jazmine Sullivan has teamed up with Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter Dernst “D’Mile’ Emile II for a possible Oscar contender for best original song. Variety has exclusively learned the song “Stand Up,” which will be featured in Orion and United Artists Releasing’s upcoming drama “Till,” will be submitted for Academy Awards consideration. The song will be released on Oct. 7. Written by Sullivan and D’Mile, the end-credits song captures the moving spirit of the harrowing true story of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) and her relentless pursuit of justice after her 14-year-old son Emmett Till (Jalyn Hill) is lynched in 1955....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘Bones and All’ Is Too Delicious for the Writing Branch to Ignore

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 30, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The most progressive...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – ‘Till’ Premieres at NYFF With Danielle Deadwyler’s Undeniable Performance

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Oct. 1, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Danielle Deadwyler cements her...
MOVIES
Variety

Eddie Redmayne Discusses Vision of ‘Good Nurse’ Director Tobias Lindholm, Jessie Buckley’s Performance in ‘Cabaret’

Attending the Zurich Film Festival for the screening of his latest film, “The Good Nurse,” Eddie Redmayne spoke about his desire to work with director Tobias Lindholm, the joy of watching Jessie Buckley’s performance in “Cabaret” and the disappointment of missing out on “Games of Thrones.” “The Good Nurse,” which Variety’s Tomris Laffly describes as “soulful” and “devastating,” tells the true story of nurse Charles Cullen, who confessed to murdering at least 29 patients but who may have in fact murdered as many as 400 people, and fellow nurse Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), who helped solve the case. It’s based on...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Matthew Greenfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Andrew Lowe
Variety

Ron Howard to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Ron Howard will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday, Oct. 23. Recently, Howard directed and produced the biographical survival feature, “Thirteen Lives,” starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. Based on the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018, the film revolves around a team of divers and their mission to rescue twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team who are trapped in a system of underground caves. “Thirteen Lives” will be screened at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, followed by an in-person conversation with...
MOVIES
Variety

Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?

We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance.   The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
MUSIC
Variety

How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Used Folklore, Spiders and Snakes to Update Witchy Looks From the Original

It’s been 30 years since the first “Hocus Pocus,” which ended with the Sanderson sisters Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) disintegrating. The Sanderson sisters are back in “Hocus Pocus 2,” now streaming on Disney+. After a brief backstory intro, Salem teen Becca (Whitney Peak) is fooled into lighting the black flame candle by Gilbert (Sam Richardson), the owner of the magic shop, formerly the Sanderson sisters’ home. And thus, the sisters are resurrected. Costume designer Sal Perez resurrected the trio’s outfits and then went even farther to breathe new life into the beloved property. At the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Searchlight Pictures#Film4#Yorgos And Efthmis
Variety

‘Blonde’ Sound Team on How Ana de Armas Perfected Marilyn Monroe’s Voice

Sound designer/re-recording mixer Leslie Shatz has used his finely tuned skills to service many movies, from cutting Yoda’s dialogue in “The Empire Strikes Back” to collaborating with Toto on David Lynch’s “Dune.” Yet with “Blonde” (now streaming on Netflix), based on author Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized look at Marilyn Monroe’s life and death, he and filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“Killing Them Softly,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”) reunite a third time to create a striking sonic experience.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Terry Bradshaw Says He Is Now ‘Cancer Free’ in On-Air Address Revealing Private Health Battle: ‘I Feel Like My Old Self’

Terry Bradshaw took a moment on this week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” broadcast to address concerns regarding his health status, revealing that he has undergone two surgeries within the last year after being diagnosed with bladder cancer and a form of skin cancer. “Last week on the show, I ran out of breath… A lot of people were asking, ‘What’s wrong with me? What’s happened to me physically?’ I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw began, speaking during a panel discussion on the broadcast. The 74-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers legend and NFL broadcasting...
NFL
Variety

Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’

Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Bond Producer Recalls ‘Distressing’ Meeting With Amy Winehouse to Record ‘Quantum of Solace’ Theme Song: ‘It Was Very Sad’

While it’s been known for several years that Amy Winehouse was courted to sing the theme song for the 2008 James Bond tentpole “Quantum of Solace,” franchise producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about the process for the first time during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Winehouse’s short-lived Bond experience is a small part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary “The Sound of 007,” which also references Radiohead’s scrapped theme song for “Spectre.” “Well, that was a very very distressing meeting, she was not at her best and my heart really went out to her,” Broccoli said about meeting with...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Baz Luhrmann: Prince’s Song for ‘The Great Gatsby’ Was Scrapped for Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’

Baz Luhrmann has lifted the curtain on his musical process, recalling one key artist who could have changed his 2013 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” entirely. The filmmaker, who recently wrote, produced and directed the glittering musical biopic “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler, opened up about his long-standing love affair with pop music at BAFTA’s Life In Pictures event in London on Friday. The evening welcomed Luhrmann back to London following his worldwide box office success with “Elvis”, which both honors the rock’n’roll musician’s back catalogue and offers contemporary reworking of songs of the era, such as Doja Cat’s new track “Vegas,” which...
MOVIES
Variety

‘White Noise’ Director Noah Baumbach Says He Never Saw Don DeLillo’s Novel as ‘Unfilmable’ at New York Film Festival’s Opening Night

Long before “Marriage Story” writer-director Noah Baumbach was attached to Netflix’s “White Noise,” several filmmakers mounted attempts to adapt the notoriously “unfilmable” novel of the same name written by Don DeLillo. Variety reported in 2004 that “The Addams Family” director Barry Sonnenfeld was on board to direct the film, known as his “longtime passion project.” The torch was then handed off to Michael Almereyda, best known for his 2000 film “Hamlet” starring Ethan Hawke, after Uri Singer acquired the rights to DeLillo’s novel. Baumbach’s “White Noise” served as the opening night screening for the 60th annual New York Film Festival on Friday,...
MOVIES
Variety

Neil Maskell’s ‘Klokkenluider’: Watch First Clip From London Film Festival Selection (EXCLUSIVE)

Neil Maskell, whose acting credits include “Kill List” and “Peaky Blinders,” makes his feature directorial debut with “Klokkenluider,” which is playing at the BFI London Film Festival. A dark comic thriller, the film revolves around a hapless government whistleblower and his partner who hide out in a remote Belgian cottage, accompanied by two eccentric bodyguards. “‘Klokkenluider’ came out of a combination of circumstances. I was on holiday in East Flanders and the atmosphere of the house we were staying in set off some voices in my head. There were four characters and they were trapped there but it took me a...
MOVIES
Variety

AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Finds New Life in Historical Revamp of Anne Rice’s Iconic Novel: TV Review

As every network jockeys to own the shiniest piece of IP possible to attract distracted viewers, the best thing to say about any adaptation is that it honors the source material while also evolving it, believably and purposefully, to fit a new medium. AMC aims to do exactly that with “Interview With the Vampire,” the first installment of what it’s calling “The Immortal Universe,” having bought the rights to many of Anne Rice’s most iconic works. With both the books and evocative 1994 film to contend with, creator Rolin Jones (“Perry Mason”) took on an admittedly enormous challenge. How do you...
TV SERIES
Variety

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp in Talks to Star in Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ for Focus

Robert Eggers’ long-awaited “Nosferatu” is starting to take shape, with Bill Skarsgard in talks to play the title character with Lily-Rose Depp as his co-star. Eggers is set to write, direct and produce the new imagining, which follows the gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him. The Focus Features movie is produced by Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus. Deadline was first to report the actors’ involvement in the film. Focus Features had no comment on the reports. More to come… More from Variety'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Star Donald Sutherland Intimidated Jaeden Martell More Than Pennywise in 'It'How to Watch 'The Northman' Online: The Viking Epic Is Finally StreamingBill Skarsgard, Michelle Dockery Action Thriller 'Boy Kills World' Boarded by Capstone Global (EXCLUSIVE)Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in October 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in October 202213 Supporting Actors Who Successfully Campaigned for Lead Categories at the Oscars
MOVIES
Variety

‘SNL’ Parodies Nicole Kidman’s Iconic AMC Ad With Hilarious Twist

Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad has achieved a new level of pop culture prominence. The so campy, you have to love it ode to the power of cinema has been meme’d, made into t-shirts and inspired audiences to stand and salute since it first started airing over a year ago. And now, “Saturday Night Live” has weighed in with its own take, one that perfectly satirizes the cultish response to the 60-second spot. In it, Chloe Fineman channels Kidman’s Australian accent, runway strut as she finds her seat in the auditorium, and the kind of dramatic hand gestures that exist in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Smile’ Leads Box Office With Scary Good $22 Million Opening, ‘Bros’ Fizzles With $4.8 Million

Paramount’s “Smile” debuted to a sizzling $22 million this weekend, easily topping the domestic box office. The horror film beat out the weekend’s other new wide release, Universal’s LGBTQ romantic comedy “Bros,” which landed in fourth place with a paltry $4.8 million bow. “Smile” ranks as one of the better original horror openings of the year, beating out 20th Century Studios’ “Barbarian” ($10 million) and Sony’s “The Invitation” ($7 million). As the box office enters October, the horror genre will continue to take center stage with Universal’s “Halloween Ends” releasing in two weeks and hoping to cash in on the seasonal...
MLB
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy