Full Recap: UGA Hosts Plenty of Talent for Latest Home Game

It wasn't the most exciting of matchups this weekend for UGA, but the UGA staff invited some intriguing young prospects to check things out.

Some people may call this past weekend's game against Kent State a "snooze fest", but for UGA coaches, it was a chance to strengthen their relationship with recruits in the 2025 and 2026 classes.

Here, we look at some younger prospects that were in town this past weekend and highlight where their recruitment could go from here.

Julian Lewis - QB - 2026 - Carrollton (GA)

Lewis is starting to become a regular in Athens. The freshman QB out of Carrollton is having a stellar season and has solidified himself as one of the best prospects in the 2026 class. In fact, some believe he is the best QB in his class. Lewis spoke highly of UGA last month, stating that "everything" about UGA stood out to him. Since then, he has checked out the Dawgs in person numerous times.

Lewis has plenty of offers, and can likely play wherever he wants to at the next level. Still, UGA has been on him early have set themselves up nicely in his recruitment.

"I had a chance to speak with Coach Smart, Coach Monken, Coach McGee and Coach Faulkner. The reality is all of them may not be there by the time I start school but it’s giving me a good feel for the program. I’m thankful for the opportunity to build these relationships." - Lewis on this past weekends visit

Tyler Atkinson - EDGE - 2026 - Grayson (GA)

Julian Lewis is arguably the best offensive prospect in the entire 2026 class. Tyler Atkinson probably has an argument to be the best defensive prospect in his class. In fact, one trusted source says that Atkinson is the most athletic LB he has seen since Owen Pappoe was in high school. Like Lewis, UGA is in a good spot for Atkinson.

His recruitment is just starting to take shape, but he has around 2 dozen offers and his best football is still ahead of him. By all accounts, Atkinson enjoyed his visit and will be back in Athens plenty over the next few years.

Mason Townsend - OL - 2026 - Prince Avenue Christian (GA)

Townsend is a new name to watch over the next couple of years for UGA fans. I have gotten eyes on him numerous times over the past year, and he is one of the most fun prospects to watch. Even against elite talent, he holds his own and is rarely beat in 1 v 1's. At 6'2 240, he has room to grow out, which he will. Remember, he is still really young.

Once he shows some growth, I think he could grow into a household name on the recruiting trail. UGA is keeping him warm.

Cortez Smith - OL - 2025 - Parkview (GA)

Smith is set to become a household name on the recruiting trail here soon. In fact, he could very well become the best C prospect in the 2025 class. There is no UGA offer to date, but there is reason to believe there is one on the horizon. Smith talked briefly about his upcoming visit later last week, stating that he was excited to be with OL coach Stacy Searles and check out the UGA OL.

So far, it seems as if Stacy Searles has taken this recruitment by its horns. Should UGA offer, there is absolutely reason to believe they will be the team to beat in this recruitment. Smith is under an hour away from Athens.

Mason Short - OL - 2025 - Evans (GA)

Smith wasn't the only highly touted 2025 OL in town this past weekend. Mason Short, a 5-star according to the 247 Composite Rankings, was in town against Kent State. Having seen Short in person a few times, he is one of the more physically impressive prospects you will see at the OL position across any class.

Short holds several offers from schools like Alabama and Ohio State. This recruitment is still taking shape, but UGA should be a factor going forward.

Jaiden Daniels - RB - 2025 - Commerce (GA)

Jaiden Daniels is an underrated prospect on the trail, but he is on UGAs radar, and for good reason. To those familiar with GAHS football, Daniels had an unprecedented freshman season, finishing with nearly 1400 total yards and 13 TDs. He is off to a hot start this season as well. Along with UGA, Daniels tells me that Georgia Tech, UAB, and several other D1 schools are on him early.

Whether or not UGA turns things up with him, he should continue to see his stock rise on the trail and turn into an intriguing prospect.