WEAU-TV 13
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
winonapost.com
WSU may turn to broker to sell Lourdes Hall
Lourdes Hall on Winona State University’s (WSU) former West Campus is still on the market. WSU announced in summer 2021 that it was selling its three West Campus buildings, which included the Tau Center, Maria Hall and Lourdes Hall. The university cited its hopes to have all housing on the main campus, provide students with more modern housing, allow students to walk to classes, events and resources such as a wellness center on the main campus and save money by not operating or maintaining the West Campus buildings.
10 of The Most Haunted Places In Minnesota
It is never the wrong time to look and see some of the most haunted and frightening places across the state of Minnesota. This list is full of some of the most haunted places in our state, and you may have already heard of some of them. If you plan...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Balloonist ends in river with two days of misfortune
The falls of the Little Cannon River must have been a beautiful sight, but early settlers saw it as an opportunity to use the energy for commercial purposes. The mills of Cannon Falls produced good flour and gave work to many. Could the falls of the little Cannon River be...
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
winonapost.com
Southeast student wins Leaders of Promise scholarship
Alex Young from Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) members named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
winonapost.com
New WAPS position focuses on restorative justice in student discipline
There is a new position at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) centered on helping staff work toward creating welcoming environments in the district’s buildings by helping incorporate restorative practices into student discipline and analyzing data. The role is called the school climate and restorative practices coordinator, and the district...
winonapost.com
Winona to vote on giving tenants the boot over repeat violations
Winona city landlords could be fined or lose their rental licenses and tenants could be kicked out under a new proposed city ordinance addressing nuisances and unlawful activity at rental properties within the city. City staff said the ordinance is intended to address chronic problems with loud parties, underage drinking, and piles of junk, among other issues, but under the proposed ordinance, tenants could potentially be kicked out of their homes for minor infractions such as behavior that “unreasonably annoys” neighbors.
willmarradio.com
Local officials disturbed by statewide "SWATTING" incident
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are reacting to last week's mass "swatting" incident across Minnesota. More than a dozen school districts, including Mankato, Rochester and Alexandria, were victimized by an anonymous caller who said there was a mass shooting incident taking place. Even though Willmar schools weren't targeted, Willmar Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm said when he heard about it it made him sick. Holm said with all the real incidents that have taken place across the country, people are on edge...
winonahealth.org
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
Shelby, La Crosse fire crews quickly put out fire in mobile home
TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Shelby and La Crosse Fire crews quickly put out a fire inside a mobile home Friday afternoon. According to the Shelby Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke coming from a window when they got to the scene at La Crosse Mobile Home Park. They went inside the home and put out the fire within 12...
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
After falling for several weeks, local COVID cases rose slightly in the latest reports, while remaining fairly low overall. There were 56 cases in Winona County during the week of September 26, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a slight increase from 48 cases the week before. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday
TOWN OF WAUBEEK (Pepin County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a commercial truck crashed head-on into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Pepin County. According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at 8:23 a.m. on Highway 25 south of Ingram Road in the Town of Waubeek, or about two miles north of Durand near the Durand Rod & Gun Club, Thursday.
KIMT
One injured in Olmsted County collision
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County sends one driver to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of County Road 11 and State Highway 247 around 2:40 pm Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Dwaine Meeker, 27 of Chatfield, collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Edward Gentry, 54 of Plainview.
wiproud.com
Multiple arrested after robberies, chase in Menomonie
DUNN COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are arrested and a third is still on the loose after a report of two burglaries ended in a high-speed chase in Dunn County. 32-year-old Anthony Jordan and 42-year-old Miltiano Johnson, both from Missouri, were arrested early yesterday morning. The Menomonie Police...
wiproud.com
Man thrown from vehicle, killed in La Crosse Co.
LA CROSSE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We now know the name of the man killed in a crash near Holmen. The crash happened September 11th on Highway 35 in La Crosse County. The Wisconsin State Patrol identifies the driver as 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse. Troopers say he...
Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle
OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
