Technology

u.today

XRP Trading Volumes Suddenly Up 542%, What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Telegram Becomes Increasingly Popular Among Crypto Traders, Here’s Why

MARKETS
u.today

Half Billion SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Past Week, but Burning Is Not as It Used To Be

MARKETS
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Reclaimed $20,000

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $20,000 at 2:57 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency has so far peaked at $20,177, spiking nearly 3% on the day. Its recent recovery has coincided with U.S. stocks moving into the green territory because of...
MARKETS
u.today

Over 34,000 BTC Moved off Exchanges in Single Day, What This Implies for Bitcoin Price

MARKETS
u.today

Here's Who Is Dominating in EthereumPoW (ETHW) Ecosystem Right Now

During the recent week, EthereumPoW (ETHW), the first and most popular proof-of-work (PoW) spin-off of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH), was preparing its first ecosystem list. Here's who started to build on EthereumPoW (ETHW) so far. According to an official statement by the contributors of EthereumPoW (ETHW), its first ecosystem list is...
COMPUTERS
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 1

MARKETS
u.today

XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
MARKETS
u.today

LUNC Surging 52% Makes It Most Profitable Crypto of Week

STOCKS
u.today

Peter Brandt Not Worried About Missing Potential Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout

CURRENCIES
u.today

How GBR Coin (GBR) Is Revamping The Real Estate Industry

A real estate company based in Dubai has been working relentlessly to develop and grow their blockchain and cryptocurrency offering. The team’s efforts have recently paid off and they were able to launch their ICO for their token much sooner than they had originally planned. The team has now...
MARKETS
u.today

Uniswap Aims at $100 Million in New Funding Amid Crypto Crash

Uniswap Labs is aiming at a new investment round and collecting more than $100 million in order to broaden its offering, according to TechCrunch. The start-up will be working with a number of investors, including Polychain and one of Singapore's sovereign funds, to raise from $100 million to $200 million during a round. The company's valuation is at approximately $1 billion.
MARKETS

