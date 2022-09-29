Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Man charged after breaking and entering into home with a knife and robbing three people
Syracuse, NY — A man is being charged after breaking into an Ithaca home with a knife, robbing three suspects, then fleeing from the police in their vehicle. Ithaca Police say that on Saturday morning just after 6 a.m. they responded to a report of a home invasion robbery in progress.
cnycentral.com
Shots fired at home while children were inside, two men shot in separate shooting
Syracuse, NY — Geneva police are investigating two shootings that took place early Sunday morning after two men were shot, and another home was shot at while children were inside. Police responded to Courtyard Apartments off Hawkins Avenue for a report of a person shot just after 12 a.m....
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Sheriff's search for vulnerable woman possibly in need of medical care
Syracuse, NY — Oneida County Sheriff's are searching for a vulnerable adult that may be in need of medical care. 63-year-old Paula Boeding (May also go by the name Paula Tobin,) was last known to be at an address off of Cavanaugh Road in the Town of Marcy on September 30, 2022. Police say it was then that she took off in a family member’s vehicle.
cnycentral.com
Missing Ithaca woman located in "good health," police say
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca police released on update at 9:30 on Friday morning saying Jackson was located in good health. The Ithaca Police Department is requesting the public's help locating a missing woman who police believe could be in danger. Marie Jackson, 72, left her residence around 6:00 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Camillus woman accused of abusing 11-year-old son makes court appearance
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Camillus woman accused of abusing and torturing her 11-year-old son for several years appeared in Onondaga County court Friday morning for a conference hearing, somewhat unexpectedly. The conference on Friday between the District Attorney's team, the attorney for Onondaga County and Judge Matthew Doran had little to do with her criminal prosecution or defense.
cnycentral.com
Food truck explodes before Pumpkinfest begins in Cortland
Syracuse, NY — A food truck explosion rocked the Cortland community Sunday morning. It shut down several streets in the area just before Pumpkinfest was set to begin. The blast happened around 7:30 a.m., blowing the roof off the Deli Bros. food truck. No one was hurt. Pumpkinfest still...
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Labor issues order to increase minimum wage by $1 in upstate counties
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order Friday calling for the minimum wage rate in counties outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester to increase by $1, from $13.20 to $14.20. The order brings the state closer to...
cnycentral.com
Injuries reported after a car hit a building off East Fayette Street Sunday morning
Syracuse, NY — Minor injuries were reported after a car hit a building off East Fayette Street Sunday morning. The incident happened in front of 505 East Fayette Street. A maintenance worker on scene says the area has been a problem spot for some time. He says that cars hit the building quite often.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
cnycentral.com
CNY neighbors join together to raise awareness for epilepsy
Baldwinsville, NY — Dozens put their best foot forward at Abbot Farms to help raise awareness for epilepsy. It's a disorder that affects more than 3 million people in the U.S. Empowering People's Independence hosted a kick-off event with a one-mile group walk to take part in the one...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse launches new redesigned website in completion of multi-year project
SYRACUSE N.Y. — For the first time in nearly two decades, The City of Syracuse website has a new online presence with a new web address, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Friday. The syr.gov website has been redesigned and reorganized to improve the city government’s digital accessibility. “When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Test positive for COVID-19? Make sure you report it
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than two years after the pandemic started, we are still seeing people getting sick. However, not everyone is reporting their positive result, and that poses a problem for those trying to track the spread. With the uptick in COVID cases, there is a renewed effort...
cnycentral.com
'How to Dance in Ohio' weekend showings cancelled following spike in Covid cases
Syracuse, NY — Showings of “How to Dance in Ohio” at Syracuse Stage have been cancelled this weekend as covid cases begin to spike again. The new musical, based on an award-winning HBO documentary, demonstrates the many challenges and triumphs of 7 young adults from Columbus, Ohio, who all live on the autism spectrum.
cnycentral.com
More Than Just Books: Therapy Dogs at the Onondaga Co. Public Libraries
Syracuse, NY — A sweet program with the Onondaga County Public Libraries offers brings together the love of reading and mans best friend. OCPL offer kids a chance to read with therapy dog Ringo and his owner Rick Gary. Gary said, “We volunteer in hospitals, we help fire departments,...
cnycentral.com
Coach Legette-Jack is keynote speaker at this year's Syracuse Heart Lunch
Syracuse, NY — Heart disease is the number one killer of women and women in CNY will come together to fight the disease at the annual Syracuse Go Red for Luncheon. It is being held at the Oncenter in Syracuse on Thursday, October 13th. SU Women's Basketball Coach Felisha...
cnycentral.com
Democratic, Republican, Conservative parties all endorse write-in for Madison County Judge
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — The Madison County Democratic Committee has voted to support Republican Rhonda Youngs’ write-in candidacy for Madison County Judge in this year’s election. Youngs was also endorsed by the Madison County Republican and Conservative Parties, meaning all three organized parties in Madison County are...
cnycentral.com
John Mellencamp to perform in Syracuse next summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is set to make a stop in Syracuse next June. Mellencamp will perform at the Landmark Theater in Downtown Syracuse as a part of his "John Mellencamp: Live and In Person" tour. The show is set for Wednesday, June 14th at...
cnycentral.com
Pumpkins & Pooches: An event helping animals find forever homes
North Syracuse, NY — Eva Roebig was shocked when her mother surprised her this past February with a new family member. "The first thing I could think was, 'He's so fluffy,'" Roebig said. "How did mom get such a big dog?" The dog, Simon, came into her family from...
cnycentral.com
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings Sunday night in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's going to be a beautiful fall-feeling Sunday in CNY. However, it will become quiet chilly tonight. Cold enough for frost in many areas. This is why Frost Advisories are issued for all of CNY tonight, and even Freeze Warnings for the North Country in Lewis and Jefferson counties. These go in effect at 10pm Sunday until 9am Monday morning.
Comments / 0