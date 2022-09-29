Syracuse, NY — Oneida County Sheriff's are searching for a vulnerable adult that may be in need of medical care. 63-year-old Paula Boeding (May also go by the name Paula Tobin,) was last known to be at an address off of Cavanaugh Road in the Town of Marcy on September 30, 2022. Police say it was then that she took off in a family member’s vehicle.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO