ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Missing Ithaca woman located in "good health," police say

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca police released on update at 9:30 on Friday morning saying Jackson was located in good health. The Ithaca Police Department is requesting the public's help locating a missing woman who police believe could be in danger. Marie Jackson, 72, left her residence around 6:00 p.m....
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
Solvay, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Liverpool, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
Liverpool, NY
Crime & Safety
cnycentral.com

Camillus woman accused of abusing 11-year-old son makes court appearance

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Camillus woman accused of abusing and torturing her 11-year-old son for several years appeared in Onondaga County court Friday morning for a conference hearing, somewhat unexpectedly. The conference on Friday between the District Attorney's team, the attorney for Onondaga County and Judge Matthew Doran had little to do with her criminal prosecution or defense.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Food truck explodes before Pumpkinfest begins in Cortland

Syracuse, NY — A food truck explosion rocked the Cortland community Sunday morning. It shut down several streets in the area just before Pumpkinfest was set to begin. The blast happened around 7:30 a.m., blowing the roof off the Deli Bros. food truck. No one was hurt. Pumpkinfest still...
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#A Solvay Bank#New York State Police#The Solvay Bank
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY neighbors join together to raise awareness for epilepsy

Baldwinsville, NY — Dozens put their best foot forward at Abbot Farms to help raise awareness for epilepsy. It's a disorder that affects more than 3 million people in the U.S. Empowering People's Independence hosted a kick-off event with a one-mile group walk to take part in the one...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
cnycentral.com

Test positive for COVID-19? Make sure you report it

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than two years after the pandemic started, we are still seeing people getting sick. However, not everyone is reporting their positive result, and that poses a problem for those trying to track the spread. With the uptick in COVID cases, there is a renewed effort...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

'How to Dance in Ohio' weekend showings cancelled following spike in Covid cases

Syracuse, NY — Showings of “How to Dance in Ohio” at Syracuse Stage have been cancelled this weekend as covid cases begin to spike again. The new musical, based on an award-winning HBO documentary, demonstrates the many challenges and triumphs of 7 young adults from Columbus, Ohio, who all live on the autism spectrum.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

John Mellencamp to perform in Syracuse next summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is set to make a stop in Syracuse next June. Mellencamp will perform at the Landmark Theater in Downtown Syracuse as a part of his "John Mellencamp: Live and In Person" tour. The show is set for Wednesday, June 14th at...
cnycentral.com

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings Sunday night in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's going to be a beautiful fall-feeling Sunday in CNY. However, it will become quiet chilly tonight. Cold enough for frost in many areas. This is why Frost Advisories are issued for all of CNY tonight, and even Freeze Warnings for the North Country in Lewis and Jefferson counties. These go in effect at 10pm Sunday until 9am Monday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy