Rock Island, IL

ourquadcities.com

First fall festival with music, food, set for Oct. 8

The Silvis Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at McClintock Trucking, 1701 1st Ave., Silvis. QC Rock Academy students will provide music. Craft vendors and a kids’ zone will be featured along with music by headliner band Cody Road. Admission is by donation....
SILVIS, IL
1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
QuadCities.com

German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14

A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
DAVENPORT, IA
Moline, IL
WQAD

Friends of Veterans Memorial Park has been selected as the Three Degree recipient for October 2022

Friends of Veterans Memorial Park has been selected as the October recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Vettes on the River will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the WQAD Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future

MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
DAVENPORT, IA
Dwayne Johnson
WQAD

International Coffee Day: How much is too much?

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on National Coffee Day which landed on Thursday, Sept. 29. People around the world will be celebrating the 7th annual International Coffee Day on Saturday. Oct. 1. Oct. 1, the day of the year dedicated just for coffee lovers across...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
dailypaws.com

'Snuggle Bug' Dog Who Loves Getting Tucked in Gets Adopted After Year at Shelter

A sweet moment caught on camera led to the adoption of an older shelter dog this month after she spent a year without a home. A dedicated Knox County (Illinois) Humane Society employee was getting Sandy, the 10-year-old pit bull mix, ready for bed several weeks ago when the humane society's director—Erin Buckmaster, who works on a volunteer basis—noticed the ritual on the surveillance camera.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know

The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Does the QC really need a new hotel?

While the hospitality industry continues to recover from COVID and the Quad Cities boasts over 6,500 hotel rooms, do we really need a new hotel?. Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group and its CEO, Dan Huber, certainly think we do. About 18 months after Bettendorf’s Courtyard by Marriott converted to a Sonesta...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
STERLING, IL
WQAD

Twin-brother veterans set to go on QC Honor Flight

MENDOTA, Ill. — Two brothers are about to embark on an important journey. Mick and Doug Hartley will join the 54th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities which will take off from Moline on Tuesday, Oct. 4. "It'll be a long day, but it's an honor to go and...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
