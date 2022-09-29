Read full article on original website
local motorcyclists hitting the road, ensuring kids get gifts for Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Several Quad Cities motorcyclists took initiative to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, October 2, in Davenport. The ride started at the West Kimberly Walmart...
First fall festival with music, food, set for Oct. 8
The Silvis Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at McClintock Trucking, 1701 1st Ave., Silvis. QC Rock Academy students will provide music. Craft vendors and a kids’ zone will be featured along with music by headliner band Cody Road. Admission is by donation....
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Friends of Veterans Memorial Park has been selected as the Three Degree recipient for October 2022
Friends of Veterans Memorial Park has been selected as the October recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Vettes on the River will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the WQAD Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future
MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
King's Harvest, Christian Care homeless shelters trying to adjust to rising costs
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two area homeless shelters are watching their wallets as inflation pushes their costs up and stretches their budgets. Inflation, from the gas pump to the grocery store, is impacting most Americans and families are more vulnerable to losing their homes. Organizations that take care of...
International Coffee Day: How much is too much?
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on National Coffee Day which landed on Thursday, Sept. 29. People around the world will be celebrating the 7th annual International Coffee Day on Saturday. Oct. 1. Oct. 1, the day of the year dedicated just for coffee lovers across...
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
'Snuggle Bug' Dog Who Loves Getting Tucked in Gets Adopted After Year at Shelter
A sweet moment caught on camera led to the adoption of an older shelter dog this month after she spent a year without a home. A dedicated Knox County (Illinois) Humane Society employee was getting Sandy, the 10-year-old pit bull mix, ready for bed several weeks ago when the humane society's director—Erin Buckmaster, who works on a volunteer basis—noticed the ritual on the surveillance camera.
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
Increased security, bag checks introduced at major Moline High School events
MOLINE, Ill. — In an effort to increase security at Moline High School events, officers will be on the scene checking bags, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Police Department. As the result of a partnership between the Moline-Coal Valley School District and MPD, people entering major...
Part of Grand Avenue will be closed for sewer repairs
Weather permitting, the Galesburg Sanitary District will be closing Grand Avenue to through traffic between Main Street and Farnham Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, for sewer repairs. It is anticipated the closure will be in place until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6,. Access will be...
Explore towering sandstone cliffs and a historic mill alongside a bubbling creek in Muscatine County, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wildcat Den State Park in rural Muscatine, Iowa has distinct highlights to visit like towering geological features and a historic mill alongside a scenic creek. The park was founded in 1928 by sisters Emma and Clara Brandt. They donated the original 80 acres, which has now...
Does the QC really need a new hotel?
While the hospitality industry continues to recover from COVID and the Quad Cities boasts over 6,500 hotel rooms, do we really need a new hotel?. Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group and its CEO, Dan Huber, certainly think we do. About 18 months after Bettendorf’s Courtyard by Marriott converted to a Sonesta...
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
Twin-brother veterans set to go on QC Honor Flight
MENDOTA, Ill. — Two brothers are about to embark on an important journey. Mick and Doug Hartley will join the 54th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities which will take off from Moline on Tuesday, Oct. 4. "It'll be a long day, but it's an honor to go and...
Citrus, tomatoes and peppers could see price hike due to Hurricane Ian
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Florida's agriculture could end up feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. Here in the Quad Cities, local businesses worry about the cost of food products rising. James 'Snoop' Ramirez, who runs the Snoop's Grill and Bilo's Catering business in Rock Island said he's struggled with...
