James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
Former President James Madison’s flute still has the juice. Lizzo performed the centuries-old crystal flute in front of the crowd at Washington, D.C.’s Crystal One Arena on Tuesday night. The “Truth Hurts” songstress carefully held the historic instrument after it was handed to her onstage. “B—h, I’m scared,” she told the crowd. “It’s crystal, so […]
Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
"It's like spraying graffiti on a historical building and going, 'Oh, it's art.' No, it's not art," said Owens on a recent episode of her show "Candace."
Special! Lizzo recently showed off her skills on a very unique instrument: former President James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute. "YALL ... THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE … NOW YOU DO," the "Truth Hurts" singer, […]
Lizzo treated fans at D.C.’s Capital One Arena to a piece of history on Tuesday night — a 200-year-old crystal flute. According to the Library of Congress, the relic was crafted in 1813 by French flute designer Claude Laurent and gifted to President James Madison to honor his second inauguration.
