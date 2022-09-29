Read full article on original website
Local COVID update
After falling for several weeks, local COVID cases rose slightly in the latest reports, while remaining fairly low overall. There were 56 cases in Winona County during the week of September 26, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a slight increase from 48 cases the week before. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
WSU may turn to broker to sell Lourdes Hall
Lourdes Hall on Winona State University’s (WSU) former West Campus is still on the market. WSU announced in summer 2021 that it was selling its three West Campus buildings, which included the Tau Center, Maria Hall and Lourdes Hall. The university cited its hopes to have all housing on the main campus, provide students with more modern housing, allow students to walk to classes, events and resources such as a wellness center on the main campus and save money by not operating or maintaining the West Campus buildings.
WAPS introduces new evidence-based reading resource
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is introducing a new core resource for its english language arts curriculum at the elementary level this year, one that is influenced by science, research, and artificial intelligence. Goodview Elementary School Principal Emily Cassellius and Director of Learning and Teaching Kristie O’Brien earlier this month...
New WAPS position focuses on restorative justice in student discipline
There is a new position at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) centered on helping staff work toward creating welcoming environments in the district’s buildings by helping incorporate restorative practices into student discipline and analyzing data. The role is called the school climate and restorative practices coordinator, and the district...
Winona to vote on giving tenants the boot over repeat violations
Winona city landlords could be fined or lose their rental licenses and tenants could be kicked out under a new proposed city ordinance addressing nuisances and unlawful activity at rental properties within the city. City staff said the ordinance is intended to address chronic problems with loud parties, underage drinking, and piles of junk, among other issues, but under the proposed ordinance, tenants could potentially be kicked out of their homes for minor infractions such as behavior that “unreasonably annoys” neighbors.
Southeast student wins Leaders of Promise scholarship
Alex Young from Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) members named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled...
