ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Garrett back with Browns, cited for speeding following crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCORf_0iFWNOUd00

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters Thursday after crashing his car earlier this week when police said he lost control while speeding on a rural road after practice.

Garrett veered his Porsche off the hilly road near his home a few hours after practice Monday, flipping the vehicle and hitting a fire hydrant. The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck.

On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Garrett for speeding, saying he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

According to the accident report, Garrett, who had a female passenger in his car, told an officer he was accelerating up a hill when he saw a vehicle coming in the opposite direction but didn’t make any type of swerving maneuvers to avoid a crash.

The officer said Garrett couldn’t exactly recall how he went off the road.

A witness at the scene told the highway patrol “they came over the hill flyin’, went airborne, took the fire hydrant out and rolled three times.”

Garrett and his 23-year-old passenger were taken to Akron General Hospital for emergency care. The highway patrol said the passenger suffered a minor head injury. They were both released a few hours later.

Garrett has a history of speeding. He was ticketed on consecutive days in Medina County last year for driving 120 mph. In the second case, he paid a ticket in which the speed was amended to 99 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Garrett has not yet been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Atlanta. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett would be evaluated by team doctors before he practices or plays. The Browns (2-1) are missing several defensive starters due to injuries as they ready for the Falcons (1-2).

On Wednesday, Stefanski and several of Garrett’s teammates offered gratitude and relief he was not more seriously injured.

“Something like that happens, it’s just scary for anybody,” safety John Johnson III said. “But I heard he had his seatbelt on. I don’t know if that helped out or not, but that was good. I’m just glad he came out of there clean.”

The No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Garrett needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews (62) for the team’s career record.

The Browns, who had an extended break after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday, are dealing with rash of injuries to their defense. Along with Garrett, end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) and tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) were also sidelined.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision

If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
TheDailyBeast

‘You Guys Should Go to Jail’: Concussion Expert Rages After Dolphins QB Is Hospitalized

A neuroscientist who specializes in concussions called for the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff and coaches to be fired after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a brutal head injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground during the second quarter and had to be stretchered off the field. The Dolphins later said he had been discharged from the hospital. But Dr. Chris Nowinski, who also specializes in CTE, was enraged that the Dolphins had allowed Tagovailoa to play after he was injured during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday; Tagovailoa...
NFL
The Associated Press

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Paramedics administered care on site before the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The man’s identity has not been released. “We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Matthews
Cleveland.com

Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt

ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/30: Medical Mysteries, Pounding the Rock, and Bad Driving Decisions

6:30 AM is too early to write stuff after Thursday Night Football. Hang on. I’ll be right back. (Ten minutes pass. Coffee is consumed.) Alright, I’m back. Unfortunately, it will take about 20 minutes for that coffee to kick in, so you’re stuck with a tired webdork for the interim. I swear that once the coffee kicks in, I’ll have something clever or interesting to say. Or not.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Steelers#American Football#Akron General Hospital
FanSided

Should the Cleveland Browns move Kareem Hunt before the trade deadline?

The Cleveland Browns are not getting the most out of Kareem Hunt so far this season. If we’ve learned anything from the first three weeks of the season, it’s that Nick Chubb is an MVP candidate, and Kareem Hunt is showing signs of a slowdown. Chubb is very likely going to win the NFL rushing title should he stay healthy, and with the upheaval and dysfunction on this team and at the quarterback position, you can’t argue that Chubb has kept this team going.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy