Beaverton, OR

Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted .

Deputies were called to the intersection of Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Pheasant Lane just after 8:30 a.m.

The crash left the driver of the sedan with minor injuries, according to WCSO. The sheriff’s office did not say if the bus driver was hurt.

No students were reported to be on the bus.

A photo of the collision shows the front of the sedan smashed in while the side of the bus near the rear is crushed inward. Debris is seen strewn across the roadway.

No other details were immediately available.

Bill Walser
3d ago

Giant bright yellow thing. And they still managed to hit it. Might as well paint the wheels red and white target theme.

