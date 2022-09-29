Read full article on original website
Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI
Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
10 of The Most Haunted Places In Minnesota
It is never the wrong time to look and see some of the most haunted and frightening places across the state of Minnesota. This list is full of some of the most haunted places in our state, and you may have already heard of some of them. If you plan...
News of the past: Balloonist ends in river with two days of misfortune
The falls of the Little Cannon River must have been a beautiful sight, but early settlers saw it as an opportunity to use the energy for commercial purposes. The mills of Cannon Falls produced good flour and gave work to many. Could the falls of the little Cannon River be...
Poet Jean Prokott to visit WSU
Poet and WSU graduate Jean Prokott will be visiting campus on October 13, as part of this semester’s John S. Lucas Great River Writing Series. Prokott’s poetry collection, “The Second Longest Day of the Year,” won the Howling Bird Press Book Prize and was published with Howling Bird Press in November 2021. She is also the author of the chapbook “The Birthday Effect” (Black Sunflowers 2021) and is a recipient of the AWP Intro Journals Award and the John Calvin Rezmerski Memorial Grand Prize with the League of Minnesota Poets.
University of Minnesota discovers ancient meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota geologists discovered the site of a meteor strike in Inver Grove Heights that dates back hundreds of millions of years. In a release published last month, the university says the crater appears to be about 350 feet beneath the city...
WSU may turn to broker to sell Lourdes Hall
Lourdes Hall on Winona State University’s (WSU) former West Campus is still on the market. WSU announced in summer 2021 that it was selling its three West Campus buildings, which included the Tau Center, Maria Hall and Lourdes Hall. The university cited its hopes to have all housing on the main campus, provide students with more modern housing, allow students to walk to classes, events and resources such as a wellness center on the main campus and save money by not operating or maintaining the West Campus buildings.
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
2 seriously hurt when boats collide on Mississippi River near Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. – A woman and a man suffered serious injuries after two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River near the Hastings Bridge.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8 p.m. near the Kings Cove Marina. It involved a small duck boat, which was carrying the two victims, and a houseboat. The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. It's not clear if their injuries are life threatening.The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
Local officials disturbed by statewide "SWATTING" incident
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are reacting to last week's mass "swatting" incident across Minnesota. More than a dozen school districts, including Mankato, Rochester and Alexandria, were victimized by an anonymous caller who said there was a mass shooting incident taking place. Even though Willmar schools weren't targeted, Willmar Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm said when he heard about it it made him sick. Holm said with all the real incidents that have taken place across the country, people are on edge...
WAPS introduces new evidence-based reading resource
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is introducing a new core resource for its english language arts curriculum at the elementary level this year, one that is influenced by science, research, and artificial intelligence. Goodview Elementary School Principal Emily Cassellius and Director of Learning and Teaching Kristie O’Brien earlier this month...
Upcoming I-94 lane closures
Motorists will encounter nightly lane closures on eastbound Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland, Minnesotan the east metro beginning Sunday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane nightly between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River as crews resurface the shoulders of the road. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. each morning Oct. 3-6. There are no planned ramp restrictions as part of this work.
Winona to vote on giving tenants the boot over repeat violations
Winona city landlords could be fined or lose their rental licenses and tenants could be kicked out under a new proposed city ordinance addressing nuisances and unlawful activity at rental properties within the city. City staff said the ordinance is intended to address chronic problems with loud parties, underage drinking, and piles of junk, among other issues, but under the proposed ordinance, tenants could potentially be kicked out of their homes for minor infractions such as behavior that “unreasonably annoys” neighbors.
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
Local COVID update
After falling for several weeks, local COVID cases rose slightly in the latest reports, while remaining fairly low overall. There were 56 cases in Winona County during the week of September 26, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a slight increase from 48 cases the week before. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
One injured in Olmsted County collision
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County sends one driver to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of County Road 11 and State Highway 247 around 2:40 pm Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Dwaine Meeker, 27 of Chatfield, collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Edward Gentry, 54 of Plainview.
