ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

World Central Kitchen starts delivering meals to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian

By Helen Freund
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLQOK_0iFWMX5J00
Chefs working with World Central Kitchen prepared 5,000 ham and cheese sandwiches to deliver Thursday to the Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. [ Courtesy of World Central Kitchen ]

TAMPA — Early Thursday morning, just as first responders began to assess the catastrophic damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian, a team of chefs packed 5,000 meals to-go and hit the road, driving south.

They would drive to wherever they could get to that day — wherever the need was greatest: Fort Myers Beach or Naples, Venice or Port Charlotte, Cape Coral or Punta Gorda.

Judging by the scope of the storm’s impact, they would plan on staying for a while.

“We expect this to be a long-term response,” said Fiona Donovan, the director of relief operations for the Washington D.C.-based organization World Central Kitchen. “The situation here is bad and it’s definitely going to be a significant impact.”

On Thursday, chefs heading to Fort Myers and Cape Coral delivered thousands of plates of pasta bolognese; salads with cucumbers and tomatoes; and ham and cheese sandwiches, served with fruit and water. The program aims to deliver healthy, fresh, hot, balanced meals and Donovan said the menu will change daily, “based on the cultural preferences of where we’re serving.”

“We’re taking it a day at a time,” Donovan said. “Today is really about identifying where the needs are, where the gaps are and where we can really offer our support.”

Donovan and her team arrived in Tampa on Sunday to get a jumpstart on relief operations ahead of the storm. With Hurricane Ian’s unpredictable path, Tampa seemed like the best bet. Along with four semi-trucks loaded with food and water, the group is using Metropolitan Ministries’ commercial kitchen as their main distribution hub.

Donovan said they will likely scale up operations, adding a commissary kitchen base further south, depending on how the next few days go. But for now, the team will continue to work with Tampa as their home base, delivering tens of thousands of meals daily to the areas and communities hit hardest by the storm.

The organization, spearheaded by celebrated chef José Andres, has become one of the world’s most recognized first-response efforts, delivering hot meals to the frontlines in response to humanitarian, climate or community crisis situations. With the help of volunteers and partner organizations — including local chefs, food truck operators and catering companies — the group can deliver thousands of meals in a day to those in need.

In the following days, the team of roughly 20 to 25 World Central Kitchen chefs will be joined by a group of Tampa Bay chefs and volunteers to aid in the effort. They aim to crank out 15,000 cold meals and 10,000 hot meals each day.

So far, roughly 15 Tampa Bay restaurants have signed onto the effort, and more are expected to follow suit. The organization has also tapped several food trucks and restaurant partners from the Miami area. Volunteers are able to sign up for daily shifts through the World Central Kitchen website.

It’s the first time the organization has landed in Tampa, but it’s not its first foray into Florida: In 2018, World Central Kitchen’s Chef Relief Team worked out of the Bay County Emergency Operations center in Panama City to deliver hundreds of thousands of meals to the victims of Hurricane Michael.

The summer of 2022 has been a busy one for the non-profit, which still has relief operations underway for Hurricane Fiona and has set up disaster response teams in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bermuda and Canada. The organization also has projects underway in Ukraine and Pakistan.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Hurricane coverage

TAMPA BAY CLOSURES: What to know about bridges, roads in Ian’s aftermath

WHEN THE STORM HAS PASSED: Now what? Safety tips for returning home.

POST-STORM QUESTIONS: After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelter.

WEATHER EFFECTS: Hurricane Ian was supposed to slam Tampa Bay head on. What happened?

WHAT TO DO IF HURRICANE DAMAGES YOUR HOME: Stay calm, then call your insurance company.

SCHOOLS: Will schools reopen quickly after Hurricane Ian passes? It depends.

SELF-CARE: Protect your mental health during a hurricane.

IT’S STORM SEASON: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

I volunteered with World Central Kitchen to help hurricane victims. You can too.

PORT CHARLOTTE — In the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter, a woman walked barefoot, hoping to feed her family of six after losing her sandals. Another woman pointed out a bulging scar on her stomach from surgery she had undergone last week, worried she had developed an abscess with no access to medical care. There was a man with a head wound and a man with a limp arm hanging from his side, clearly broken and turning a deep shade of purple.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
City
Miami, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
City
Cape Coral, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Food & Drinks
Tampa Bay Times

It should be easier to donate produce to food banks to help Hurricane Ian victims | Letters

Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims | Sept. 29. I just got to experience how difficult it is to donate food. I grow some fruit, and my neighbor has an enormous avocado tree. Ahead of Hurricane Ian I cut branches overhanging my fence and ended up with an enormous amount of avocados. After giving them away to friends and neighbors I still had about two 5-gallon buckets of soon to ripen avocados and am about to fly out of Tampa on an extended trip.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian’s arrival meant we all covered the story

Every journalist at the Tampa Bay Times became a hurricane reporter this week. Our food and dining critic led one of our “go teams,” ready to deploy where needed. Sports writers filed photos of downed trees from their neighborhood. Investigative reporters set project work aside and compiled live updates. Our editorial page editor took video. Even I got out my notebook.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Thousands of Tampa Bay homes remain without power after Ian

Four days since Hurricane Ian smashed into Southwest Florida, about 26,000 customers remain without power across the Tampa Bay region. Tampa Electric Co. reported more than 24,000 were without power as of 9:50 a.m. Sunday across the company’s coverage area, which covers 2,000 square miles, including Hillsborough County and parts of Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#World Central Kitchen#Commercial Kitchen#Volunteers#Hurricane Michael#Food Drink#Hurricane Ian
Tampa Bay Times

More than 50,000 Tampa Bay homes still without power but help coming

About 56,000 Tampa Bay area homes were still without power Saturday afternoon, three days after Hurricane Ian’s winds and toppled trees ripped down and damaged power lines. Duke Energy reported about 190,000 outages across Florida as of Saturday. That includes just over 4,000 in Pinellas and Pasco counties. The utility expects to have 90% of its Tampa Bay customers restored by tonight, according to a news release.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims

If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Metropolitan Ministries: Chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen team aim to prepare 15,000 hot meals and 10,000 cold meals every day as needed using the Metropolitan Ministries commercial kitchen as their main distribution hub. They will also support local hunger relief programs while they are here. The organization’s main hub at 2002 N Florida Ave. in Tampa has food boxes, bottled water and power for phone charging.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
79K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy