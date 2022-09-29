Read full article on original website
7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Slams Mexico on the Same Date as Deadly 1985 and 2017 Quakes
Sept. 19 is a historically tough date for residents of Mexico — on that date in 2022, a 7.6-magnitude quake shook the country's central Pacific coast. But on that same date five years before in 2017, and 37 years before in 1985, deadly earthquakes also struck the southernmost North American country.
Relatives mourn those crushed at Indonesia soccer match
JEMBER, Indonesia (AP) — Families and friends of some of the 125 people who died in a deadly crush after an Indonesia soccer match wailed in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home Monday. Seventeen children were among the dead. The distraught family members were struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones at a soccer match in East Java’s Malang city that was watched only by hometown Arema FC fans because the organizer had banned visiting Persebaya Surabaya’s supporters due to Indonesia’s history of violent soccer rivalries. The crush was among the world’s deadliest disasters ever at a sporting event. President Joko Widodo ordered an investigation of security procedures, and the president of FIFA called the deaths “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension.” Faiqotul Hikmah, 22, was an Aremania — the moniker for Arema fans — who died while fleeing to exit 12 at Kanjuruhan Stadium.
How to Help Women in Iran Amid Protests, Which Have Already Killed Nine People
In the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini, many are wondering how to help Iranian women, many of whom are currently protesting against Iran’s rules requiring women to wear hijabs. Article continues below advertisement. The hijab law has been enforced by the country’s “morality police” for over four...
Truss's 'yes' boosts Macron's new European forum initiative
PARIS (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s decision to join the inaugural summit of a pan-European grouping this week has given a boost to the initiative, a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron that some have written off already as just another talking shop.
Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - governor
Oct 3 (Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday.
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
Europe faces "unprecedented risks" to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report...
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
The United States told Ukraine on Sunday that it will impose "severe costs" on anyone who supports Russia's attempts to annex four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.
The Legend of La Patasola
Have you ever thought about cheating on your spouse? The Legend of La Patasola will make you think twice. La Patasola is the legend of the one-legged woman originating in Colombia's Andean region; she lives deep in the jungle along Colombia's Pacific coast and the north of Ecuador. She is known as "La Patasola" because she walks with only one foot. Some refer to her as the protector of the Andes and full of vengeance.
U.K. Lifts Fracking Ban to Temporarily — and Irresponsibly — Solve the Energy Crisis
As we know, fracking is truly horrendous for the environment — not only can it trigger earthquakes, but it can also result in oil spills, deforestation, and more. And recently, the U.K. unfortunately decided to lift its fracking ban, in an irresponsible attempt to temporarily mitigate the ongoing energy crisis.
Why Mexico City’s Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation Was Shut Down, and What Makes a Real Sanctuary
Though Tiger King wasn't exactly an educational program, the Netflix series brought to light the truth about many animal "rescues" and "sanctuaries" that falsely tout themselves as rehabilitative organizations. Unfortunately, this type of thing happens quite frequently — far beyond Joe Exotic's crazy antics. For example, Mexico City's Black Jaguar-White...
Surfers Against Sewage Organization Addresses Sewage Discharge at U.K. Beaches
British beachgoers are "throwing a wobbly" over something rather smelly. More than 100 beaches across the U.K. have been subjected to sewage discharges, resulting in pollution warmings for some of the most popular summer destinations. The warnings, which are posted to the Safer Seas and Rivers Service, by the charity...
The Kyoto Protocol: What You Need to Know About the Paris Agreement's Predecessor
Before the Paris Agreement, there was the Kyoto Protocol, a treaty that aimed to bring together every country on Earth to reduce emissions and fight climate change — with a focus on pressuring the countries who bear the most responsibility for the climate crisis. But what exactly is the...
Russian Nord Stream Pipelines Destroyed: Environmental Impact, Who’s to Blame, and More
Pipelines not only encourage the extraction and use of non-renewables, but when damaged, pipelines can wreak serious havoc on the environment, as two Russian pipelines in the Baltic Sea did recently. Though they weren't actively transporting any gas at the time, Russia's Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed. And as a...
Russians Fleeing Mobilization Could See Key Gateway to Europe Cut Off
Norwegian politician Ine Eriksen Søreide said Saturday the debate over the border is developing "hour-to-hour."
Heavy mercury contamination at Maya sites reveals a deep historic legacy
Mercury is a toxic heavy metal. When leached into the natural environment, it accumulates and builds up through food chains, ultimately threatening human health and ecosystems. In the last century, human activities have increased atmospheric mercury concentrations by 300-500% above natural levels. However, in some parts of the world, humans have been modifying the mercury cycle for thousands of years. This anthropogenic (human-caused) mercury use has led to mercury entering places globally it wouldn’t otherwise be found, such as in lakes or soils in remote locations. One region with an especially long (but poorly documented) history of mercury use is Mexico...
Eruption at Alaid volcano, Kuril Islands, Russia
Moderate volcanic activity continues at Alaid volcano, Russia, with ash emissions rising up to 3 km (10 000 feet) above sea level at 05:20 UTC on September 27, 2022, according to the Tokyo VAAC. At 19:58 UTC on September 26, ash plume was extending 140 km (87 miles) ESE of...
This Week In History News, Sept. 25 – Oct. 1
Pre-Inca mass grave discovered in Peru, evidence of ancient parties found on crannogs around the British Isles, 1,500-year-old mosaic unearthed in Israel. Archaeologists In Peru Just Found A 450-Year-Old Mass Grave Of 76 Child Sacrifice Victims. At the Pampa la Cruz archaeological site in Peru, scientists uncovered 76 child sacrifice...
What foreign languages does the Royal Family speak?
Being part of the Royal Family comes with many responsibilities. Among those, speaking at least one other language besides English is mandatory, from the late Queen Elizabeth II to her great-grandchildren. Besides frequently learning some greetings in the language of the countries they travel to, many members have some deeper knowledge of quite a few languages and even rare dialects.
'Top Russian collaborator' who lead racist education regime targeted in yet another car bomb
Newsweek reported yesterday about the car bombing of a Russian-installed official in the mid-sized city of Melitopol, in the southeast of Ukraine. According to Newsweek, the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that he was tipped off by the Ukrainian resistance forces that the car of Elena Shapurova a 'top Russian collaborator', was blown up.
Lost Buddhist Structures and Ancient Murals Discovered in Bengal Tiger Reserve
A network of caves, temples, and ancient Buddhist structures was discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the Bandhavgarh Forest Reserve, home to a critically endangered population of Bengal tigers. The team also found mural inscriptions in some of the oldest writing systems of South Asia, such as Brahmi, Shankhalipi, and Nagari. In a statement, the agency said the findings have added a “new chapter in the history of Baghelkhand,” the name for the northeastern regions of Madhya Pradesh and southeastern Uttar Pradesh in central India. The team documented around 65 square miles between May and June, marking the first of such excavations since...
