Public Safety

Relatives mourn those crushed at Indonesia soccer match

JEMBER, Indonesia (AP) — Families and friends of some of the 125 people who died in a deadly crush after an Indonesia soccer match wailed in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home Monday. Seventeen children were among the dead. The distraught family members were struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones at a soccer match in East Java’s Malang city that was watched only by hometown Arema FC fans because the organizer had banned visiting Persebaya Surabaya’s supporters due to Indonesia’s history of violent soccer rivalries. The crush was among the world’s deadliest disasters ever at a sporting event. President Joko Widodo ordered an investigation of security procedures, and the president of FIFA called the deaths “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension.” Faiqotul Hikmah, 22, was an Aremania — the moniker for Arema fans — who died while fleeing to exit 12 at Kanjuruhan Stadium.
Truss's 'yes' boosts Macron's new European forum initiative

PARIS (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s decision to join the inaugural summit of a pan-European grouping this week has given a boost to the initiative, a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron that some have written off already as just another talking shop.
Vandana Shiva
Sara B

The Legend of La Patasola

Have you ever thought about cheating on your spouse? The Legend of La Patasola will make you think twice. La Patasola is the legend of the one-legged woman originating in Colombia's Andean region; she lives deep in the jungle along Colombia's Pacific coast and the north of Ecuador. She is known as "La Patasola" because she walks with only one foot. Some refer to her as the protector of the Andes and full of vengeance.
Why Mexico City’s Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation Was Shut Down, and What Makes a Real Sanctuary

Though Tiger King wasn't exactly an educational program, the Netflix series brought to light the truth about many animal "rescues" and "sanctuaries" that falsely tout themselves as rehabilitative organizations. Unfortunately, this type of thing happens quite frequently — far beyond Joe Exotic's crazy antics. For example, Mexico City's Black Jaguar-White...
Philippines
Thailand
Amazon
Brazil
Argentina
Indonesia
Chile
India
South Africa
Heavy mercury contamination at Maya sites reveals a deep historic legacy

Mercury is a toxic heavy metal. When leached into the natural environment, it accumulates and builds up through food chains, ultimately threatening human health and ecosystems. In the last century, human activities have increased atmospheric mercury concentrations by 300-500% above natural levels. However, in some parts of the world, humans have been modifying the mercury cycle for thousands of years. This anthropogenic (human-caused) mercury use has led to mercury entering places globally it wouldn’t otherwise be found, such as in lakes or soils in remote locations. One region with an especially long (but poorly documented) history of mercury use is Mexico...
Eruption at Alaid volcano, Kuril Islands, Russia

Moderate volcanic activity continues at Alaid volcano, Russia, with ash emissions rising up to 3 km (10 000 feet) above sea level at 05:20 UTC on September 27, 2022, according to the Tokyo VAAC. At 19:58 UTC on September 26, ash plume was extending 140 km (87 miles) ESE of...
This Week In History News, Sept. 25 – Oct. 1

Pre-Inca mass grave discovered in Peru, evidence of ancient parties found on crannogs around the British Isles, 1,500-year-old mosaic unearthed in Israel. Archaeologists In Peru Just Found A 450-Year-Old Mass Grave Of 76 Child Sacrifice Victims. At the Pampa la Cruz archaeological site in Peru, scientists uncovered 76 child sacrifice...
What foreign languages does the Royal Family speak?

Being part of the Royal Family comes with many responsibilities. Among those, speaking at least one other language besides English is mandatory, from the late Queen Elizabeth II to her great-grandchildren. Besides frequently learning some greetings in the language of the countries they travel to, many members have some deeper knowledge of quite a few languages and even rare dialects.
Lost Buddhist Structures and Ancient Murals Discovered in Bengal Tiger Reserve

A network of caves, temples, and ancient Buddhist structures was discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the Bandhavgarh Forest Reserve, home to a critically endangered population of Bengal tigers. The team also found mural inscriptions in some of the oldest writing systems of South Asia, such as Brahmi, Shankhalipi, and Nagari.  In a statement, the agency said the findings have added a “new chapter in the history of Baghelkhand,” the name for the northeastern regions of Madhya Pradesh and southeastern Uttar Pradesh in central India. The team documented around 65 square miles between May and June, marking the first of such excavations since...
