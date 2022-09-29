Read full article on original website
Imagen Awards Winners List: ‘Love, Victor’, ‘Encanto’, Eugenio Derbez, ‘Selena: The Series’ Among Honorees
The Imagen Awards unveiled the winners of their 37th annual gala honoring Latinos in television and film. Some of the honorees that received the accolade included the animated film Encanto for Best Feature Film, Love, Victor as Best Comedy Primetime Program and Selena: The Series for Best Drama Primetime Program. Luis Valdez, a writer, director and playwright, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The influential filmmaker was behind La Bamba which celebrated its 35th anniversary since its release. Television producer and Imagen Awards co-founder Norman Lear, who turned 100 years old this year, was honored with sincere and emotional messages from...
Free Stone Adds Quartet to Virtual Sales Slate Ahead of Busan and Tokyo Film Markets
Japanese indie sales firm Free Stone Productions has added a quartet of new titles to its line-up in time for the rights markets in Busan and Tokyo. The company is unable to travel to the Busan International Film Festival and will meet with clients virtually at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market. The TIFFCOM market, which runs alongside the Tokyo International Film Festival later in the month, is anyway a virtual event.
2 San Francisco restaurants rank among Tripadvisor's best places to eat in US
These restaurants were ranked by real-deal travelers.
Bert Fields Remembered as a Loyal and Fearsome Protector of Hollywood Stars
Hollywood gathered Sunday to pay tribute to Bert Fields, the legendary lawyer who was in the middle of high profile battles spanning several decades. Fields died in August at the age of 93. Among those paying their respects were Jeffrey Katzenberg, Dustin Hoffman and Michael Ovitz, who each recalled him...
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
