Deadline

Imagen Awards Winners List: ‘Love, Victor’, ‘Encanto’, Eugenio Derbez, ‘Selena: The Series’ Among Honorees

The Imagen Awards unveiled the winners of their 37th annual gala honoring Latinos in television and film. Some of the honorees that received the accolade included the animated film Encanto for Best Feature Film, Love, Victor as Best Comedy Primetime Program and Selena: The Series for Best Drama Primetime Program. Luis Valdez, a writer, director and playwright, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The influential filmmaker was behind La Bamba which celebrated its 35th anniversary since its release. Television producer and Imagen Awards co-founder Norman Lear, who turned 100 years old this year, was honored with sincere and emotional messages from...
Free Stone Adds Quartet to Virtual Sales Slate Ahead of Busan and Tokyo Film Markets

Japanese indie sales firm Free Stone Productions has added a quartet of new titles to its line-up in time for the rights markets in Busan and Tokyo. The company is unable to travel to the Busan International Film Festival and will meet with clients virtually at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market. The TIFFCOM market, which runs alongside the Tokyo International Film Festival later in the month, is anyway a virtual event.
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
