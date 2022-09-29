Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Nvidia explains what you need to know about RTX 4000 GPU power demands
No, you don’t need a new power supply – but make sure you have the requisite wattage of course. Nvidia has clarified the situation around its RTX 4000 graphics cards and their demands on the power supply front, after what Team Green described as an “uptick in questions” regarding compatibility with the incoming next-gen GPUs.
TechRadar
How to recover from formatted drives, SSDs, and unbootable systems
Your computer is constantly storing and editing information on a local drive. Eventually, for a host of reasons, that drive could begin having problems that need to be addressed. Otherwise, you might lose important data, whether it be for personal or business use. Although cloud storage and backups have become...
TechRadar
More Intel Arc GPUs get confirmed prices, and Nvidia should be worried
Intel is pushing ahead with its planned launch for the Intel Arc A7 desktop graphics cards, confirming pricing for the Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition (LE), having already confirmed the price and release date for the regular A770. While the latter card sits in the middle at $329, the...
TechRadar
A cheap tablet with a massive screen but some big flaws – Honor Pad 8 review
The Honor Pad 8 is a good tablet for specific tasks, like streaming movies or TV or processing work documents. It’s not so good if you need more power though, as it struggles with gaming and its software doesn’t lend itself to quick multitasking. Pros. +. Large screen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 7 7700X: which one you should get
The new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors have now hit the market, and they have landed with quite a splash, earning covetted five-star reviews from us for two of the chips in the initial launch lineup, while the remaining two are looking just as solid as we continue to test them.
TechRadar
Red Hat gives enterprise Linux a major boost
Red Hat is set to launch the beta of the latest version of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform, dubbed the 8.7 and 9.1 milestones. Both RHEL 8.7 and 9.1 add new features and capabilities designed to help organizations more effectively use its Podman containers. Podman is an open-source...
MLS・
TechRadar
Intel Arc A770 GPU leak could worry some gamers – but it shouldn’t
Intel’s top-end Arc graphics cards, the A7 series, have been spotted in some leaked benchmarks with interesting results – that we admittedly need to sprinkle liberally with the usual caveats. So, treat this as the rumor it is, but VideoCardz (opens in new tab) reports that Geekbench results...
TechRadar
VMware virtualization software is being hijacked to spy on businesses
Criminals have managed to compromise VMware’s ESXi hypervisors and gain access to countless virtual machines, meaning they can spy on numerous businesses using the hardware without those businesses ever knowing they’re being spied upon. The warning was given out by cyber threat intelligence firm Mandiant, together with virtualization...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Samsung confirms it'll sell newer refurbished phones – that's great news
If you've been interested in buying a Samsung phone but want to save some money, then you've probably looked into buying a refurbished mobile – buying renewed tech has become a hugely popular way to save money on gadgets. Samsung's refurbishment program, called Re-Newed, doesn't actually sell the company's...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU benchmark leak has some folks disappointed
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card, which will hit the shelves in under two weeks now, has been spotted in fresh leaked benchmarks which have caused a touch of disappointment among some folks. The GPU has been run through its paces in the Geekbench CUDA test as flagged up by...
TechRadar
Super-speedy PCIe 5.0 drives are nearly here - but you seriously don’t need one
PCIe 5.0 SSDs, the next generation of solid-state storage for our PCs and laptops, is almost here. It’s tantalizingly close now, with industry titans like Corsair and MSI gearing up to release new drives that promise transfer speeds of over 10,000MB/s. As someone who is widely known as a...
TechRadar
Exciting smartphones launched in September 2022
September was a very active year in terms of smartphone launches. Fuelled by the festive season and the big sale from Flipkart and Amazon, we saw many significant; launches from Apple, Realme, Poco, Redmi, Vivo and more. Phones from various price points were launched in September, we saw some flagships as well as many budget phones.
TechRadar
Ubuntu is now available on AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) users get access to the popular Linux distro via virtual desktop. Ubuntu WorkSpaces on AWS, a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), is now generally available on the public cloud platform. This marks the first time that a virtual Linux OS desktop has been available on...
TechRadar
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless review
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless does most things right. It sounds very good, if a little too neutral for gaming purposes, has the kind of battery life that should last you through many gaming sessions, is comfortable, and comes with a number of great gaming-centric features. If only it were a tiny bit cheaper.
TechRadar
Brave is about to solve one of the most frustrating problems with browsing the web
The developers behind Brave Browser have announced that it will begin to block cookie consent notice popups that negatively impact browsing experience for many users. In an update, the anonymous browser’s Privacy Updates blog called cookie consent an “infamous and near-constant annoyance”, while citing an academic study (opens in new tab) that found many browser popups track users across the internet regardless of their choice.
TechRadar
Two of the best PS5 exclusives all but confirmed for PC thanks to leaks
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is definitely coming to PC, and another leak points to Returnal releasing on the platform too. It looked like Sackboy: A Big Adventure was heading to PC after an anonymous listing gave the game away a couple of weeks ago. And that's now official, with the PlayStation Latin America account uploading a – currently unlisted – trailer for the title.
TechRadar
Google's Python-writing code system is going pay-as-you-go
Google is changing the payment model for Colaboratory, its Python-writing code system. Informally known as Colab, the platform is designed for users to write and execute Python code from within your browser, and is marketed to all types of users including students, data scientists, and AI researchers. The company boasts...
TechRadar
European cloud market is being dominated by three big players
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google now control nearly three-quarters (72%) of the European enterprise cloud storage market, a new study has claimed. Synergy Research Group found tha, although cloud hosting providers local to the region have seen revenues rise by 167% since 2017, they've also taken a huge hit to their market share - which has fallen from 27% to just 13% within the same period, as the giant US providers have overtaken them.
TechRadar
T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry
US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
TechRadar
How to cut your company’s software costs, according to the experts
With government bodies across the globe wrestling to keep inflation under control and grumbles of recession growing louder, many businesses are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure. To help weather the turbulence, businesses are scrambling to find ways to cut back on costs. And, naturally, as a...
Comments / 0