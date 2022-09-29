ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

#1 Jefferson meets #2 O’Gorman in Livestream GOTW

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns this Friday with a battle of the top two teams in 11AAA.

#1 Jefferson will host #2 O’Gorman at Howard Wood Field. That game will livestream on KELOLAND.com at 5 p.m.

#2 O’GORMAN

O’Gorman Football – 2022

O’Gorman is currently tied in win percentage with Jefferson as the two teams are 4-0 against 11AAA opponents.

The Knights are 4-1 this season, with their lone loss coming in their third game to Tea Area.

OG has the top offense in 11AAA as they’re posting 48.4 points per game this season.

That success stems from their offensive weapons, which they have no shortage of. Quarterback Bennett Dannenbring has established himself as one of the top arms in the state and when the aerial attack doesn’t work, they can turn to Maverick Jones who is a load at running back.

On the outside, the Knights have receiving threats all over the place including Sullivan Schlimgen, Ryland Satter, Jack Hove and Peyton Hage.

#1 JEFFERSON

Jefferson Football – 2022

After a convincing win in their season opener against Harrisburg, Jefferson earned the top rank in 11AAA. Since that point, they’ve won four straight to move to 5-0 and pull into a tie for first in the standings.

The Cavalier offense is second best in the state, just four points behind O’Gorman, but that isn’t their more impressive side.

Jefferson owns the top defense in 11AAA and it’s by more than seven points per game.

The Cavs are holding opponents to just 8.2 points per contest, that’s 7.6 points better than Harrisburg.

Similar to the Knights, Jefferson has one of the best quarterbacks in the state in Taylen Ashley. They may also have the top wide receiver in Griffin Wilde.

Both teams have the firepower on offense, but the key will be the Jefferson defense. If the Cavs can keep in check OG’s offense like they have this season, it’ll be challenging for O’Gorman to knock off the top ranked team.

WHERE TO WATCH

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week is set for Friday, September 30 at 5 p.m. You can livestream the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

