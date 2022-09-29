ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Christopher Lowell joins us to talk about his new show ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’

By Emily Evans, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKHkf_0iFWLDiE00

Actor Christopher Lowell joins KTLA to talk about his new show “My Best Friend’s Exorcism.”

The series centers on two high school best friends navigating life in the ’80s when one of them becomes possessed by the devil.

Lowell shared more about portraying the videographer in the hit Netflix series, “Inventing Anna” and how he was filming in Morocco just before the pandemic started.

“My Best Friend’s Exorcism” begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 30.

For Los Angeles locals, catch the premiere on the big screen at the Los Feliz Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m., for one night only.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Exorcism#Amazon Prime Video#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor

Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
OXNARD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Man sought in killing of PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas; son, woman charged

Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister reveal true selves in new podcast

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice tied the knot to beau Luis Ruelas just last month and still has that newlywed glow. “It was so magical, it was a beautiful day,” she gushed. “Everything was amazing, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the wedding special.” Of course, Sam asked her about […]
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Keke Palmer is set to launch her own network

Actress Keke Palmer took to social media on Friday to announce her latest role: her own network. “Hi, I’m Lauren Palmer,” Palmer said in the video posted to Twitter. “And this is Keke Palmer, the brand I created 20 years ago, all the way back in Illinois with my mom. In those 20 years, I learned how to […]
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

77K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy