Road work to restrict traffic in North Apollo, Kiski Township

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Resurfacing work will restrict traffic on North Warren Avenue in North Apollo and River Road in Kiski Township the week of Oct. 10, PennDOT announced.

Milling and resurfacing work is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. Drivers should expect traffic pattern changes and lane restrictions between North 11th Street in North Apollo and Gravel Bar Road in Kiski Township, PennDOT said.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic in the area.

Milling and paving should be completed during daylight hours, PennDOT spokeswoman Christina Gibbs said.

Some tree plantings and reseeding along North 11th Street is roughly scheduled for Oct. 13-17, but Gibbs said there should be very minimal traffic disruptions.

The milling and paving is part of the $4.9 million Apollo Group Bridges project. Plum Contracting of Greensburg is the contractor.

The project consisted of replacing three existing structures carrying Route 56 over Sugar Hollow Run in Apollo, including a stream relocation along North 11th Street, and northern and southern tributaries to the Kiski River, Gibbs said.

Work that remains is the milling and paving of Route 56 between the structures already replaced, plus seeding and tree plantings along North 11th Street, she said.

The overall project is expected to be finished in December 2023.