Fort Wayne, IN

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla

WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Grant County faces criminal charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Fort Wayne man was arrested in Grant County Thursday morning after a pursuit with troopers. ISP says around 9:30 a.m., a trooper tried to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Kayson Jones after Jones was allegedly going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-69 near the 21 mile-marker. Police say Jones did not stop, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the trooper used a precision immobilization technique, known as a PIT maneuver.
3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital. Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.
Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
Fort Wayne police sought help to find 13-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Friday night was seeking help to find a missing 13-year-old boy. Zaveion Fletcher was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Kekionga Middle School in the 2800 block of Engle Road. He was wearing a white shirt, light colored blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.
Fort Wayne man involved in theft of grills identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man who was involved in the Sept. 16 theft of two tabletop Traeger grills has been identified. Police say 26-year-old Justin Ryan Edwards was identified from surveillance video from Simply Decks & Stuff, 2332 North Clinton Street, where the theft took place.
Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
Three injured in Ottawa Township head-on collision

OTTAWA TOWNSHIP — Three were injured in a head-on collision on state Route 109 on Friday. Isaiah Lomeli, 25, of Ottawa, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital on Friday evening with moderate injuries he sustained from the crash, which occurred around 7:43 p.m. along state Route 109 near Road H in Ottawa Township when his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Theft, Drug Charges

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after officers allegedly found a stolen trailer and illegal drugs at her home. Breanne Catherine Bolt, 31, 2504 West Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Police say missing 13-year-old boy found safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-year-old boy last seen on Friday. Police are searching for Zaveion Fletcher who was described as a mixed male, 13 years of age, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 92 pounds, very slender and has short brown hair.
Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
Goshen Police searching for missing 6-year-old

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in the 100 block of S. 7th St. The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a glue and gray T-shirt and is carrying a black and orange backpack.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Defiance

DEFIANCE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 7:34 PM. Michael S Gonzales, age 47, of Hicksville, Ohio was operating a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Power...
