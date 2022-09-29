Read full article on original website
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Grant County faces criminal charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Fort Wayne man was arrested in Grant County Thursday morning after a pursuit with troopers. ISP says around 9:30 a.m., a trooper tried to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Kayson Jones after Jones was allegedly going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-69 near the 21 mile-marker. Police say Jones did not stop, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the trooper used a precision immobilization technique, known as a PIT maneuver.
WANE-TV
3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 injured
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital. Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.
WNDU
Mishawaka bank robbery suspect charged with multiple other armed robberies in Michiana
(WNDU) - The man arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a bank in Mishawaka earlier this week has been charged in connection with multiple other robberies that occurred within less than a week’s time. Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend, is accused of robbing Smith’s Food Mart...
WANE-TV
Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne police sought help to find 13-year-old
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Friday night was seeking help to find a missing 13-year-old boy. Zaveion Fletcher was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Kekionga Middle School in the 2800 block of Engle Road. He was wearing a white shirt, light colored blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man involved in theft of grills identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man who was involved in the Sept. 16 theft of two tabletop Traeger grills has been identified. Police say 26-year-old Justin Ryan Edwards was identified from surveillance video from Simply Decks & Stuff, 2332 North Clinton Street, where the theft took place.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
WANE-TV
Courts: Couple bilked elderly people out of more than $18K – mainly for Door Dash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne couple is accused of using access to elderly people’s checking accounts to bilk them out of more than $18,000 – most of which was spent on Door Dash orders. Allen County Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Eleza L. Rodriguez and 23-year-old...
Lima News
Three injured in Ottawa Township head-on collision
OTTAWA TOWNSHIP — Three were injured in a head-on collision on state Route 109 on Friday. Isaiah Lomeli, 25, of Ottawa, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital on Friday evening with moderate injuries he sustained from the crash, which occurred around 7:43 p.m. along state Route 109 near Road H in Ottawa Township when his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Theft, Drug Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after officers allegedly found a stolen trailer and illegal drugs at her home. Breanne Catherine Bolt, 31, 2504 West Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Greenville woman, passenger killed in crash with semi on state Route 49; Trucker arrested, jailed
CELINA, Mercer County — The 25-year-old driver of a semitrailer accused of causing a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that killed a Greenville woman and her passenger is in jail on two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide with bond set at $250,000, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said. >> Tropical...
wfft.com
Police say missing 13-year-old boy found safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-year-old boy last seen on Friday. Police are searching for Zaveion Fletcher who was described as a mixed male, 13 years of age, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 92 pounds, very slender and has short brown hair.
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners quiet on jail progress, approve electric vehicle charging stations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Commissioners say they are still vetting properties for a new jail. On Aug. 25, a federal judge granted the commissioners an extension to finalize their plan for the jail after public outcry opposing the initial proposed location near the intersection of Paulding Road and Adam's Center Road.
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for missing 6-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in the 100 block of S. 7th St. The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a glue and gray T-shirt and is carrying a black and orange backpack.
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Defiance
DEFIANCE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 7:34 PM. Michael S Gonzales, age 47, of Hicksville, Ohio was operating a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Power...
